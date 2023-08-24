Sometimes people who might expect to be a beneficiary or recipient under a will either may not be included or may not be adequately provided for under a will.
When this happens wills can be contested if the person that has been left out or inadequately provided for is an eligible person.
An eligible person can lodge an application in the Supreme Court of NSW for what is called a family provision order.
Eligible persons include people in the following categories:
In addition to being an eligible person, the person making the application must also prove that inadequate provision has been made for them by the deceased in their will taking into account their circumstances, the size of the estate and the beneficiaries of the deceased's will.
Sometimes there can also be disputes about the validity of a will. This can happen in circumstances such as where there are two wills made close together, where there is a doubt about whether the testator has actually executed the will or where there is doubt about whether the testator had the capacity to make the will such as in circumstances of mental incapacity.
An eligible person has 12 months from the date of death to commence proceedings in court.
If you are making a will and you wish to exclude someone from your will you can prepare a statement setting out the reasons as to why you wish to exclude someone from your will or have made limited provision for someone.
If a claim is then made, the court will take into account the reasons why you have excluded that person.
