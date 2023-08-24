South Coast fans will be treated to a football extravaganza this weekend, as the finals action gets underway in the Illawarra Premier League and District League competitions.
After a thrilling regular IPL season, the last five teams will be reduced to four when Coniston goes head-to-head with Bulli in an elimination final on Saturday at Macedonia Park.
For "Cono", the clash is an opportunity for coach Franc Pierro to keep his debut campaign at the helm going, after he suddenly took the reins following the mid-season departure of Rob Jonovski. Conversely, Bulli have continued to pick up positive results throughout 2023, with captain and striker Ben McDonald looming large as the biggest threat to Pierro's team.
The second Premier League fixture sees Cringila and Wollongong Olympic battle on Sunday for an opportunity to face Albion Park in the second week of finals. However, the loser of this qualifying final will meet the winner of Coniston versus Bulli next weekend.
Fresh from his Golden Boot victory, skipper Peter Simonoski shapes as a key figure for the Lions at Terry Reserve, while Olympic's experience line-up - led by veteran Chris Price - will be confident of getting the job done.
In the District League, Berkeley Sports will end a nine-year finals drought when they take on Gerringong in an elimination final on Saturday at King Mickey Park.
Veteran Luke Boersma will aim to continue his red-hot form for the Goats, while the Breakers - under coach Brad Boardman - hope to keep the good times rolling in their first season in the league.
In the other clash, Fernhill can move one step closer to a grand final dream when they face Oak Flats at Keith Bond Oval, with the winner to meet champions Shellharbour next weekend.
Foxes coach Dale White will look to draw on all of his wisdom to get the chocolates on Sunday, with the likes of Rhys Blanch and Boran Caric set to lead the way for the Falcons.
