Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Keep up with the Premier League, District League finals action with our live blog

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 25 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Coast fans will be treated to a football extravaganza this weekend, as the finals action gets underway in the Illawarra Premier League and District League competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.