It's the business end of the season. For some it will be a weekend of hope, for others it will mean utter disappointment.
Either way, the Illawarra Mercury will be there.
South Coast fans will be treated to a football extravaganza this weekend, as the finals action gets underway in the Illawarra Premier League and District League competitions.
The last five IPL teams standing were reduced to four when Coniston beat Bulli on Saturday at Macedonia Park.
The second Premier League fixture sees Cringila and Wollongong Olympic battle on Sunday for an opportunity to face Albion Park in the second week of finals.
In the District League, Gerringong are daring to dream after their upset 2-0 win against Berkeley at King Mickey Park.
On Sunday, it's Fernhill against Oak Flats at Keith Bond Oval with the winner to meet champions Shellharbour next weekend.
Catch all the action with our live blog, starting at 2pm.
Hang tight, the blog may take a moment to load.
