Goodman back in action in October on Tim Tszyu undercard

Updated August 24 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:36pm
Sam Goodman will be back in action in October on Tim Tszyu's undercard. Picture No Limit Boxing.
Wollongong boxing star Sam Goodman has locked in a date for his return to the ring, with the No. 1 ranked IBF super-bantamweight to fight as the co-main event to Tim Tszyu's first defence of his WBO world title on October 15.

