Goodman back in action in October on Tim Tszyu undercard

Wollongong boxing star Sam Goodman has locked in a date for his return to the ring, with the No. 1 ranked IBF super-bantamweight to fight as the co-main event to Tim Tszyu's first defence of his WBO world title on October 15.
Promotor's No Limit Boxing confirmed on Thursday that Tsyzu, who will be elevated from interim to WBO super-welterweight champion the moment current holder Jermell Charlos steps into the ring to face Canelo Alvarez in September, will face 24-2 American Brian Mendoza.
While Goodman's opponent is yet to be confirmed, he will reprise his "Batman and Robin" act with Tszyu, having fought on his promotional stablemate's past two cards - most recently a decision win over experienced American Ra'eese Aleem in June.
It made the pride of Albion Park the mandatory challenger to the IBF title currently held by Filipino Marlon Tapales. It was hoped Goodman could challenge for his maiden world title bout in Wollongong, but Tapales has instead set his sights on an undisputed title bout with Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue.
Goodman will risk his mandatory spot with every bout he takes before challenging for the world title, but the 24-year-old said he'll continue taking a leaf out of Tszyu's book in keeping busy.
"There's plenty of options out there and we're looking at it all now.
"There's a lot of tough fights out there. The belts seems to be tied up at the moment so I'm going to have to stay active, stay busy and just take out whoever's in front of me.
"I'm not going to sit out and wait for my title shot to come. I'm going to stay active and do it a bit a bit like Timmy has, stay busy, continue to graft and, when my shot comes, I'll be ready to become a world champion and win those belts.
"It's been unreal this year. I've been able to tie in a bit and a fight on all Timmy's undercards. It's been a bit like Batman and Robin, we just keep getting it done.
"It's been good, it's going to be another big event and I'm keen to put on another good show and get the dub (win).
"We're hoping to be able to announce that pretty soon," Rose said.
"Ra'eese Aleem, I rated him as the best guy in the division outside of Sam. The fact that he was able to knock him over really puts him in good stead and we'll get him going in the next best opportunity that we can get him that makes him ready for that world title shot."
Tsyzu's bout will be his first as a genuine world champion and, should the WBC also strip Charlo of its belt and elevate interim champ Mendoza, the showdown at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue will be a unification bout.
"We're the two top dogs in the division. It's quite simple," Tsyzu said.
"The other bloke (Charlo), you know what happened, his hand started hurting and he did his little thing. He found that money fight and got the opportunity which every fighter would take of course.
"Me and Mendoza are the two next pit bulls in the division. I've got the WBO [belt], He's got the WBC. We're both coming off two big, big wins, we're both on that incline, there's no decline from either side.
"It's a tremendous challenge and I look forward to taking it with both hands."
Mendoza turned heads with his stunning finish of highly touted prospect Sebastian Fundora in April, with the 29-year-old reciprocating the respect shown by Tsyzu.
"I believe we're showing how these big fights are made," Mendoza said.
"I'm glad there was no hesitation. There was no rumours, there's no gossip, there's no leaks, we literally just said 'you wanna fight, you wanna fight, let's sign'.
"It was that easy and I think that's a good example to be showing to the rest of the boxing world.
"This is my comfort zone, I found comfort in being uncomfortable. Fights when you're supposed to win, they're easy or whatever, you don't wake up the same.
"When I'm up against the odds like this, those are the fights you really wake up for and these are the moments I'm thankful for."
