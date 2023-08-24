Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

Data reveals electric vehicle uptake by Illawarra postcode

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naushad Ahamad in his recently purchased Tesla Model Y. Picture by Adam McLean
Naushad Ahamad in his recently purchased Tesla Model Y. Picture by Adam McLean

Dapto resident Naushad Ahamad is unashamedly an electric vehicle enthusiast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.