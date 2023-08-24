Dapto resident Naushad Ahamad is unashamedly an electric vehicle enthusiast.
The radiologist is on to his fifth Tesla - a Model Y - and only yesterday sold his last model to a friend.
"He came over to my house and said, 'Would you be OK if I bought this because the price I am paying [for petrol] is unbelievable.'"
While this transaction may have changed the tally for the 2530 suburb, Dapto and surrounds are not the Wollongong area with the most battery electric vehicles.
Figures from the Australian Automobile Association show that Wollongong's cluster of EV owners are in the centre of town, with the 2500 postcode having the most electric vehicles registered of any postcode in the Illawarra as of January 31, 2023.
123 battery electric vehicles are registered in 2500, nearly double that of the second highest region.
That would be the 2515 postcode, which stretches from Thirroul to Clifton, where 64 battery electric vehicles are registered.
2515 resident Jeremy Park and his wife swapped to electric vehicles over a year ago, and while cheaper running costs on his Polestar and his wife's electric Mini were part of the equation, Mr Park said there were other factors that prompted the change.
"I think that people that can afford to make a difference should when it comes to climate action," he said.
However, what united Mr Park and Mr Ahamad was a concern about air quality from petrol-powered vehicles.
Mr Ahamad found his daughter, who is asthmatic, had fewer coughing symptoms after switching vehicles and Mr Park said seeing petrol-powered cars idling was his "pet peeve".
Across the Illawarra as a whole, numbers of battery electric vehicles have consistently risen since 2021. The fastest uptake has been in the 2526 and 2527 postcodes, covering Unanderra-Farmborough Heights and Albion Park respectively,
In 2528, including Windang and Lake Illawarra, from zero electric vehicles in 2021 the suburb is now home to 18.
Earlier this month Kiama Council added one additional vehicle to the 2533 tally - 51 - when the mayoral fleet car switched to a Hyundai Kona battery electric vehicle.
When he picked up the keys, Mayor Neil Reilly pointed out that Kiama lacks a single fast charging point servicing visitors and locals caught short.
"The Councillors and I will continue to advocate for additional EV charging infrastructure in our area," he said.
But Mr Park said for local residents, the lack of chargers was less of a concern.
"I've never charged my car in Wollongong except at home. The only time I've charged my car is when we drove to Broken Hill and Byron Bay," he said. "It's good to have them in Wollongong, so people travelling can use them, but for locals, you want to be charging at work or home."
