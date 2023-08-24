As miner South32 handed down one of its largest earnings results on record, mine supervisors at the company's Appin mine stepped up the industrial action, calling in the fair work umpire.
South32 reported underlying earnings of US$2.5 billion across the company's global operations on August 24.
Nearly a third of that revenue came from sales of metallurgical coal, which the company digs out of mines at Appin and Mount Kembla.
The company's Illawarra Metallurgical Coal division was also one of its most profitable, with a 51 per cent operating margin in the 2023 financial year, second only to copper at 52 per cent.
At the same time, mine supervisors at Appin have been on strike for almost two weeks, demanding weekend and holiday leave entitlements written into their workplace agreement.
On Thursday, the union representing striking workers, the Collieries Staff and Officials Association (CSOA) called in a mediator from the Fair Work Commission to resolve the dispute after negotiators failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday.
Lead organiser Belinda Giblin said despite multiple meetings, there had yet to be a breakthrough.
"Given that we have been negotiating with South32 for over eight months with little progress, workers have now lodged a bargaining dispute in the Fair Work Commission and seek their assistance in resolving the dispute," she said.
Ms Giblin said workers were also demanding a fair share of the company's earnings.
"South32 continues to refuse to offer a fair pay raise or a production bonus," she said.
"The company has had a massive turnaround that has been off the back of these workers and what they're asking for is a fair deal."
A South32 spokesperson said a number of offers were put on the table on Wednesday and it was "disappointed" they had been rejected.
"The changes that we tabled on Wednesday would have formalised existing annual leave, public holiday and weekend rostering guidelines into the new enterprise agreement, as had been requested by the mine supervisors and their representatives."
South32 has previously offered what it referred to as an "extremely competitive" pay rise offer of 6.3 per cent.
Given the Illawarra coal division returned earnings of $692 million in 2023 and a 22 per cent increase in production in the last quarter, CSOA spokesperson Zac Gallagher said it did not make sense to workers why the company was refusing to budge on key demands.
"They haven't put forward any argument that justifies the trenches [South32] are in in negotiations."
When industrial action kicked off on August 11, South32 stood down workers not involved in the strike due to the health and safety obligations of striking workers.
Responding to a question on an investor briefing about the impacts of the strike, South32 CEO Graham Kerr played down any suggestion of the strike impacting on output.
"At this stage we don't expect to see any material production impact," Mr Kerr said.
"The roles we are talking about are not widespread across the business, and at the moment we can safely run the production."
This assertion was questioned by Ms Giblin.
"There is certainly an impact to the business."
The South32 spokesperson said it acknowledged the impact that stand-down had on non-striking workers.
"it is unfortunate we have had to make this safety critical decision. Maintaining safe operations is our priority during this time."
Across the business as a whole, South32 posted a US$173 million loss, largely driven by the company's US$1.3 billion write down of its Hermosa project in the United States.
Mr Kerr said the company otherwise had "strong production growth" with a focus on critical commodities for renewable energy and green infrastructure.
"This growth, coupled with our continued focus on cost efficiencies, underpinned one of our largest underlying financial results, with underlying EDITDA of US$2.5 billion. This was achieved despite lower commodity prices and industry-wide inflationary pressures."
