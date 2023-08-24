Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Appin mine strike continues as South32 posts earnings result

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 24 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSOA organiser Belinda Giblin with striking Appin mine workers. Picture by Anna Warr
CSOA organiser Belinda Giblin with striking Appin mine workers. Picture by Anna Warr

As miner South32 handed down one of its largest earnings results on record, mine supervisors at the company's Appin mine stepped up the industrial action, calling in the fair work umpire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.