A man has fronted court after allegedly firing a shot and threatening another man with a gun over a tenancy dispute in Tahmoor.
About 7.30pm Wednesday, a 45-year-old man went to a home on Hunter Street to speak to the occupant about the dispute.
An argument broke out and it was alleged a shot was fired from inside the home before the man was threatened with a firearm.
Officers from the Camden Police Area Command and the Public Order Riot Squad attended and arrested the occupant, a 39-year-old man, after he surrendered without incident.
Police established a crime scene at the home and seized two sawn-off .22 calibre rifles and ammunition.
These were allegedly not secured in an approved storage safe.
The occupant was taken to Narellan Police Station, where he was charged with firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure people or property, two counts of possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing ammunition without a licence or permit, and not keeping a firearm safely.
He was refused bail to face Picton Local Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court again in September.
