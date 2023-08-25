Coniston prepares for must-win Premier League battle with Bulli

Coniston are eager to "give it our best crack" as they prepare to enter the Premier League's last-chance saloon on Saturday.
The JJ Kelly Park side will travel to Macedonia Park to face Bulli in an elimination final. It's campaign over for the losing side, while the winner will progress to the second round of this year's series.
It might sound like a cliche, but the 2023 season has truly been a roller-coaster journey to date for Coniston.
They started the season with five wins from the opening six rounds, before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to South Coast United in April. Coach Rob Jonovski unexpected departed the club just a few weeks later, with reserves mentor Franc Pierro stepping in to take over the top-grade reins.
Pierro didn't taste immediate on-field success, with Cono losing their first two matches under him, before they drew with Cringila and then breaking through to defeat Corrimal in early June.
Since that match, Coniston has recorded five wins, two defeats and two draw to secure a spot in the finals.
"I'm excited for the guys. They've been working hard and it's nice that they've been rewarded by making it into the (top) five," Pierro told the Mercury.
"I've just been taking this season one week at a time, really. We've been focusing on the weekly performances, which has got it to this point. But we're ready to give it our best crack this week."
Awaiting them on Saturday is Bulli, who accumulated 11 victories during the regular season to finish in fifth position.
Evergreen captain and striker Ben McDonald has again proved vital to the Balls Paddock Park side's prospects, scoring 30 goals to finish second in the Golden Boot race - behind Cringila's Peter Simonoski.
The Bulli outfit, under the guidance of coach Julio Miranda, boasts its share of in-form talents, led by the likes of McDonald, Sam Davies and Jarvis Patterson.
"Bulli's always tough when we go up against them," Pierro said.
"They play a possession-based style of football, which is kind of similar to us, so I think it's going to be a good match. The last time we faced them, it was very entertaining , so we expect nothing less this time around.
"At the end of the day, possession is a big factor, but there's a lot more to it than that. Whichever team wants it more will walk into the next round."
The winner of Saturday's battle will advance to the second round of the finals, where they will meet the loser of Sunday's qualifying final between Cringila and Wollongong Olympic at Terry Reserve.
The Lions secured a second-place finish after claiming a 3-2 victory over Bulli last weekend, while Olympic played out a 1-1 draw with Coniston.
With both sides sporting a chance to move a huge step closer towards a grand-final appearance, Olympic coach Matt Bailey said he expected a tough clash on Sunday.
"All teams are in the finals because they deserve it. We've had two tight contests with Crini this year, so I'm looking forward to hopefully getting the better of them," Bailey said.
"We've had a really good week at training and we've focused on a couple of areas that we think will serve us well on the weekend. I think that if we execute effectively in those areas, that's going to put us in good stead.
"But Crini can cause problems. They have some proven goalscorers in their team, so we've got to make sure that we're alert to all that they've got to serve up."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.