Shellharbour coach Dan Posch has backed his players to peak at the right time as the Suns prepare to end their finals drought this Saturday.
The Suns booked their ticket a fortnight ago, with the men's side having not made an AFL South Coast finals series since 2017.
Shellharbour will hold the underdog tag heading into their elimination final with Northern Districts at Myimbarr Oval, with the two sides heading into battle on the back of stark last-start results.
Men's Premier Division powerhouse Wollongong Bulldogs belted the Suns by 16 goals, while the Tigers stunned reigning premiers Figtree by four points.
However, Posch remained confident that his Suns could swiftly reverse that form and trouble Northern Districts on Saturday.
"I think they've shown what they can do all year," the playing-coach said.
"They've consistently pushed those top two sides that no-one else has been able to knock off and they haven't slipped up against any of those teams below them. We've had a couple of games where we got within a couple of goals, but they've managed to keep their distance and I'm sure their confidence is sky high about what they can achieve.
"But we're really confident going into this weekend. Like I said, we've had a couple of really close hit outs with them this year and we've identified a few match-specific tactics that we reckon we can apply to stop them playing their game style and wrestle it back onto our terms.
"We're confident that if we're able to get the game back on our terms, we can beat them."
It's curtains in 2023 for whoever loses the clash at Myimbarr Oval, while the winner will go on to meet either the Kangaroos or Bulldogs next weekend.
Minor premiers Figtree will go head-to-head with the Dogs at North Dalton Park on Saturday in the latest chapter of their rivalry.
All will be on the line in the contest, with an express ticket to this year's grand final on offer for the winner.
