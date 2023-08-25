His passion in the coaches box is no secret, but hearing Jamie Soward scream 'GO MAGGOT!' at the top his lungs can still raise an eyebrow, even for those well-versed in his antics.
The moniker, screamed with affection for the most part, is Dragons winger Margot Vella's stellar contribution to the canon of memorable rugby league nicknames; think 'Waltzing' Matt Hilder or Phil 'what's-a-packet-of' Sigsworth.
For brevity, it likely sits in the chapter including the likes of 'Germ' (Simon Woolford) and 'Grub' (Josh Reynolds). When you consider it was bestowed by her three older brothers, it's also quite logical.
"I've had it since I can remember," Vella said.
"I've got three older brothers, they gave me that nickname and it's just stuck. When people asked 'do you have a nickname?' I just said 'yeah, Maggot'. I don't mind it I'm used to it."
One can only imagine how loud it rang out around CommBank Stadium when Vella crashed over to seize a 20-16 win over the Tigers last week, her four-pointer coming with 28 seconds left.
"[I felt] pretty on top of the world," Vella said.
"It feels good to take some confidence into the next round. I was happy with it, but it was a team effort. There's a pretty good vibe around training, obviously coming off a win helps with that, but there's a lot of energy this week heading into the weekend."
It was unquestionably the highlight of an NRLW career just four games old after the 24-year-old made the switch to rugby league from the Waratahs Super W system. Her utility value made her an option at fullback, but she's loving life on the flank.
"I was looking at it for a few years then I had a manager who actually helped me bring the opportunities to life so I'm here and I'm loving it," she said.
"[Soward] talked about fullback, but we also talked about the wing. It was one or the other and Teagan (Berry) has been in the game a lot longer than I have and she's doing great for us.
"I don't doubt the decision-making at all, I'm enjoying my time on the wing. It's much less stressful for me over there, so I'm having a good time. I've loved the decision I've made to swap [codes]."
The try was an effort that kept the Dragons finals hopes alive at 2-2, just one win adrift of the Titans, who Soward's side will host at Kogarah on Saturday.
While the victory naturally boosted morale following a golden-point loss to the Raiders a week earlier, Vella said it hasn't glossed over the need for the Dragons to address the poor starts that have plagued their campaign.
They trailed 18-6 at halftime against the Raiders, and 16-6 at the break against the Tigers, only to hold both scoreless in consecutive second halves.
"I think as Rae (Raecene McGregor) said, we make it hard for ourselves most weeks," Vella said.
"The aim this weekend is just to start with a bang and carry that through the whole game rather than trying to fight for it in the second half. It's a big improvement area for us.
"This weekend's a big weekend for us. We're coming to the back half of the season so every game is a big game for us. Hopefully we can win and then carry that momentum through."
