Anticipation is at fever pitch for the 2023 Southern Stars 'Embrace' show as students finish their last full dress rehearsal.
The atmosphere in the WIN Entertainment Centre was buzzing with nervous excitement on Thursday, August 24, as thousands of students were dressed and ready to impress.
Public school students from kindergarten to Year 12 perform dance, music, and drama to a live orchestra in the annual arena spectacular.
The show is well known to be a "launching pad" for students to enter the entertainment industry.
Just ask Jai Ellevsen, the youngest member of Wollongong boy band Overnight that is competing in reality TV show The Voice Australia.
"We've all been performing together for six years through Southern Stars and just everything about Southern Stars really prepares you for that part of the industry like singing and dancing," Jai said.
Southern Stars will be performing at three separate times: Friday, August 25 at 7pm and Saturday, August 26, at 1pm and 7pm.
For book tickets to Southern Stars The Arena Spectacular, go online here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.