Police are investigating after a young woman was injured in a motorbike crash in suburban Barrack Heights.
The 21-year-old woman was a pillion passengers on a motorbike that collided with a ute on Lendine Street about 6.15pm on Thursday, August 24 2023.
Both vehicles were damaged in the collision; the male rider and male drive are not believed to have been injured.
The woman was treated by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital, with a suspected broken bone.
Police inquiries in the matter are continuing.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to assist police.
