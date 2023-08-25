Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon

Over the Horizon - a week long fact finding trip to Denmark

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Mercury is embarking on a fact finding journey to Denmark to hear from a country powered by wind what that means for offshore wind in Australia.
The Illawarra Mercury is embarking on a fact finding journey to Denmark to hear from a country powered by wind what that means for offshore wind in Australia.

Over two blustery May days in 2022, wind power generated the energy needed for the entire electricity consumption in Denmark - and then some, feeding megawatts of power back into the European grid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Beyond the Horizon
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.