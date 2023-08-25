Over two blustery May days in 2022, wind power generated the energy needed for the entire electricity consumption in Denmark - and then some, feeding megawatts of power back into the European grid.
The small country at the northern tip of Europe decided after the oil shock of the 1970s to turn to renewable energy sources to meet the country's electricity demand.
The country's energy mix includes solar, wind, biomass with coal, gas and other fossil fuels accounting for less than 20 per cent of the power going into the grid.
But it is wind that does the heavy lifting. Over 50 per cent of the country's electricity needs are supplied by wind power with many of the towers, turbines and blades made by Danish manufacturer, Vestas, the largest wind turbine maker in the globe.
Over 6000 wind turbines dot the country's landscape, and with coastlines facing into the relatively shallow - yet windy - North and Baltic seas, the country has been placing wind turbines at sea for the past three decades.
As the Illawarra and Australia contemplate launching our own offshore wind industry, the Illawarra Mercury was invited to travel to the heart of the Danish wind industry and meet with communities who view these turbines every day as part of a fact-finding delegation of local politicians, traditional owners and researchers.
For the next week, follow our blog for up-to-date, on-the-ground insights from communities, businesses, regulators and manufacturers and get a glimpse into what the Illawarra - and Australia's - energy future might look like.
The Mercury travelled with the assistance of the Danish Embassy, Canberra.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.