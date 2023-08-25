Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Looking back: Judge hammers home a point to carpentry apprentice

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 1864 court ruled an apprentice with poor skills had not been paying attention.
An 1864 court ruled an apprentice with poor skills had not been paying attention.

Looking back at August 26, 1864

A court ruled an apprentice should have been paying better attention on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.