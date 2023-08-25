A court ruled an apprentice should have been paying better attention on the job.
Augustus Shannon has signed on with James Orphin as a carpentry apprentice, serving more than four years.
Shannon took Orphin to court, claiming he hadn't been taught how to build anything.
"He did not know what dovetailing was, nor could he make a drawer for a counter," the Mercury reported in recording Shannon's testimony. "He could not make a panel door, nor hang one."
Shannon claimed Orphin has used him mainly to cart water and chop wood.
Things changed once Orphin entered the witness box.
"His evidence was such as induced the court to dismiss the case with a caution to the plaintiff to take greater pains to learn his trade," the Mercury said.
"The evidence of the defendant proved neglect on the part of the complainant."
