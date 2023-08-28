Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra firefighters deployed to battle Canada wildfires

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Gerringong firefighter Andrew Sweeney and an American Division supervisor in Alberta, Canada. Wildfires in Alberta. Pictures supplied
Gerringong firefighter Andrew Sweeney and an American Division supervisor in Alberta, Canada. Wildfires in Alberta. Pictures supplied

It's not often that you're battling out-of-control forest fires as wild bears threaten to kill you, but that's exactly what happened to Illawarra firefighter Andrew Sweeney.

