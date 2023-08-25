Almost half of voters undecided on Voice referendum, says campaign director

Almost half of the population is yet to make up their minds on the Voice referendum, according to Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin.
And he feels there are enough potential votes out there to see the referendum get across the line.
Mr Parkin, who was in Wollongong on Friday, said the Yes23 campaign had 27,000 volunteers who had already door-knocked more than 43,000 houses across the country.
"From that work that our volunteers are doing, from the work that we're seeing around the country and what I'm seeing around the country there are a lot of people out there - about 40 per cent of the country - who are undecided or haven't turned their minds to this issue yet," Mr Parkin said.
"That is a significant part of the population, so we're putting a lot of work into reaching those people because we believe they are absolutely capable of voting yes. That will be significant in achieving a successful vote later on in the year."
Any referendum has a high bar to overcome in the form of a double majority - it needs both a national majority as well as a win in the majority of states.
That double majority requirement means any referendum question that sparks a degree of opposition can find the path to a Yes vote somewhat harder.
But Mr Parkin said it wasn't a surprise that there was some opposition.
"We always knew this would be a contested campaign, we always knew there would be an opposing vote," he said.
"You're only going to see increased activity from the 'Yes' campaign in all states. All states are absolutely winnable at this stage of the campaign.
"You're going to see much more activity as we get closer to the date. We think when the date is called more Australians will turn their mind to the issue, their focus will be sharpened. That excites us because we think there is a great opportunity there to persuade those people to come on board and vote yes."
Mr Parkin, a Quandamooka man from Queensland, is aware of the concern some voters have that there are First Nations people opposed to the Voice referendum.
He said the First Nations community was like any other and it was wrong to expect 100 per cent agreement from any community on any issue.
"It's understandable that there are different views," he said.
"However it's really important to understand that consistently over the last six and a half years since the Uluru Statement from the Heart was released about 80 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people say they do supports a yes vote in the referendum on the Voice.
"I think it's important to understand there's very, very strong, diverse support for the Yes voice across the Indigenous community."
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney joined Mr Parkin in Port Kembla on Friday morning, alongside Voice advocate Pat Farmer, federal MP for Whitlam Stephen Jones and state member for Wollongong Paul Scully.
Ms Burney said there were people living in Australia "in conditions that would shock people".
"The Voice is about changing those things," she said.
Ms Burney said the high number of volunteers joining the Yes23 campaign - Mr Parkin gave a figure of 2000 a week - showed that Australians understood the need for change.
