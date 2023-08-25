The damaged Otford causeway will cost more than $1 million to repair, according to Wollongong City Council documents.
The Otford Road causeway was destroyed by floodwaters in February, rendering the most direct link between the suburb and Helensburgh impassable.
In May the council decided to speed up the start of repair work by allowing general manager Greg Doyle to negotiate an agreement directly rather than go through a tender process.
The tender process would have taken three months - around twice the time of the direct approach.
The repair job started earlier this month and at Monday night's council meeting, councillors will be asked to formally approve the deal struck between Mr Doyle and Abergeldie Contractors.
The council papers state the cost of repairs will be $1.2 million, but there is the possibility council won't need to pick up the tab.
"The event was declared a natural disaster by the NSW Government which has provided council the opportunity to apply for grant funding to perform rectification works to assets affected by the relevant event," the business papers stated.
"Council staff are currently negotiating the total value of the contribution with the funding body. Under the funding guidelines all rectification work is required to be completed no later than June 30, 2025."
The business papers also state the new causeway design is aimed to reduce potential future storm issues.
"The replacement causeway has been designed in accordance with current standards for width/clearances and incorporates improvements to minimise debris blockage during storm events while additional road safety measures are being introduced on the roads leading to the causeway," the papers stated.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.