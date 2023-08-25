Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong man Morgan Swift sentenced for involvement in Bojlevski drug operation

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Swift in a social media selfie. Picture from Facebook
Morgan Swift in a social media selfie. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong cocaine courier who held many subordinate titles in an operation headed by Daniel Bojlevski will remain behind bars until December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.