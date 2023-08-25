A Wollongong cocaine courier who held many subordinate titles in an operation headed by Daniel Bojlevski will remain behind bars until December.
Morgan Swift packed and delivered cocaine, organised hire cars, dealt with dirty money, and was slowly working his way up the ranks to build his own customer base.
But that all came undone when police pulled Swift over in May 2021 following nine months of monitoring and surveillance.
Swift, who has remained behind bars for just under two years, dialled into Wollongong District Court from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Friday where he received his sentence.
He pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group and four counts of supplying a prohibited drug in the local jurisdiction in April.
Judge Andrew Haesler likened Swift to a "willing apprentice" in the network.
"The material before me indicates Daniel Bojlevski managed a significant supply operation," the judge said.
"He used Morgan Swift, who was addicted to cocaine, as one of his runners."
Investigators fitted a Toyota Corolla hired from Hertz Rentals in Unanderra with listening devices that picked up a conversation between Swift and Bojlevski discussing payment for the car in early January 2021.
Two weeks later, Bojlevski was heard ordering Swift to meet his upline supplier in Brighton-Le-Sands, where Swift exchanged $26,000 for cannabis from an unknown man. He then delivered the product to Newcastle.
Phone taps also picked up on Bojlevski ordering Swift to drive him to a woman in Warilla to supply cocaine.
"Do you reckon all of her friends are going to think I'm a sick c--- for giving this straight off the brick?" Bojlevski said.
Police watched Swift leave the Bojlevski's Primbee residence in April 2021 with a large box of cannabis.
He later returned to the Lakeview Parade address with a white plastic bag and left in a Lexus.
Officers followed and pulled Swift over on Mount Ousley, with a search of the vehicle uncovering $20,000 in cash in the foot well - with further testing revealing Swift's fingerprints on the money.
"He showed a high level of engagement," the judge said. "He knew what was going on and why. He handled the drugs and the cash."
A search warrant of Swift's Wollongong home in September 2021 uncovered two sets of scales, cannabis, small white powder residue, and steroids.
Defence barrister Scott Fraser told the court of Swift's traumatic upbringing that led him to take drugs as a "maladaptive coping mechanism".
In a letter to the judge, Swift expressed remorse and wrote "this will be the first and last time I go to jail". However Judge Haesler remained guarded.
"Those are noble sentiments but they will have to be tested in the community," the judge said.
Swift was sentenced to three years and six months jail with a non-parole period of two years and three months, backdated to September 2021.
This makes him eligible for release in December. He has also been ordered to forfeit $20,000.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.