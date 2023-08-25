Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Sydneysiders prefer to live in Wollongong: UniSA report

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney could swallow Wollongong as residents head south. Picture digitally altered.
Sydney could swallow Wollongong as residents head south. Picture digitally altered.

Sydney will eventually "swallow" Wollongong, as residents of the harbour city move away from the CBD, authors of a new report have found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.