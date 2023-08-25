'You f---ing idiot Wayne': The day Butchers star's season almost hit the wall

'Jacko is gunna f---ing kill me'.
That was Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner's first thought when he felt the dreaded sniper bullet hit the back of his hamstring at Gibson Park back in round nine.
For the record, Butchers coach Jarrod Costello had tried to drag his No. 1 from the park the moment he first grabbed at his hamstring, but one of the competition's genuine warriors simply refused.
The Butchers were edging towards a win over Wests but, with the game on the line, Bremner was determined to get his side home when the hamstring went for real.
Little wonder he feared the wrath of his coach in the aftermath, despite his side getting home 24-16 that afternoon.
"My first thought when I did it bad was 'Jacko's gunna fucking kill me," Bremner said.
"They were trying to pull me off and I was just like 'nah, it's fine'. It was heat of the moment, it was a big game, we were up. We'd obviously been struggling a bit through the season and we were about to knock off Wests who hadn't been beaten yet.
"I've never done my hamstring before so I just thought 'it's not too bad, I'll run it out'. When it went I just thought 'you f---ing idiot Wayne'. I knew Jacko was going to be so pissed off, even thought he doesn't get that way often."
While the coach's feelings may have been his first thought, going out on his own terms came hot in its heels. The 2015 premiership-winner came into the season knowing it would be his last.
Hanging the boots up for good after hobbling from the park with a shot hamstring wasn't the way he was willing to go out.
"I knew I was going to get back," Bremner said.
"In my head I was going to get back sooner than what I did, but it obviously took a bit longer, I was a little bit smarter with it.
"It's my last year of footy. I still love the game, but I just feel like my body and my mind is is worn out and done. I didn't want that to be my last game, going out injured.
"Obviously for team reasons I wanted to be back as well, but for personal reasons I was super determined to get back on the field."
In the end, the freshen up and return for the Butchers final-round win over Dapto proved just the lift the club was looking for heading into the finals, with Bremner one of Costello's best in an 18-16 win over Wests last week.
Now with two runs under his belt, the former Paul McGregor Medalist is feeling primed for his final at-bat against De La Salle in Saturday's grand-final qualifier having felt off the pace in similar circumstances last year.
"Last year I did my medial with about four weeks to go and my first game back was against Collies [in the prelim] when they knocked us out," Bremner said.
"I was just so underdone, my legs were heavy and I just felt like I didn't contribute to the team much. This injury was so much better in my rehab, I did a heap of stuff with Couchy (Ben Couchman) so leading into it, I'd done a lot of running.
"I really wanted to get a game in before the semis so I could go in not so underdone and I definitely felt like that helped me, not only the head space of having the hammy ready, but just having some match fitness under the belt."
Bremner's among a host of returns that have bolstered a side that struggled through the regular season, finishing in fourth spot with a 7-8 record. It's not the ideal lead in, but Bremner's had nothing but full confidence in his team's ability to claim the major prize.
"Our team has just had the effort and the heart all year, which is the main thing I feel a footy team needs, just that high intensity effort and want for each other," Bremner said.
"We just haven't been clicking in certain aspects of the game, whether it's our game management or just holding the ball and things like that. I thought in patches we were the number one team, then in patches we were playing like we shouldn't even be in the semis.
"We shouldn't have been struggling to make their four, but we put ourselves in that position with some average halves of footy, not so much terrible games of footy.
"I think the whole team knows that when we're on we can beat anyone. It's just making sure we play for the 80 minutes. Once we put a bit of that together, I feel like we're pretty unstoppable."
De La will be looking to refute that claim on the park but, having handed the Shire powerhouse a touch-up between two tight losses, Bremner feels it's a good match-up.
"We had that one game where we just tore them apart at at Gibbo and we've had to the two tight losses I missed through injury," Bremner said.
"I feel like we've sort of been on top for long patches. I'm super confident, but there's a bit of an unknown, there's a few new players in there from when we last played them too, so we're definitely wary of it.
"They can put some points on the board, but I think our tough brand of footy will get the the job done this weekend. We've had some pretty good personal battles with them this year and last year so it'd be unreal to knock him out of the comp."
With two games left, at most, Bremner can be expected to empty the tank in even more than his usual fashion, but the 'Last Dance' theme will bring added motivation alongside five-eighth Jarrod Boyle.
The Helensburgh juniors came through the Tigers ranks to claim the club's memorable 2015 crown, with Boyle subsequently shifting to Collegians and claiming two more premiership medals.
Bremner's yet to return to the mountaintop, but he couldn't think of a more fitting way to do it than alongside Boyle after re-uniting at the Butchers this season.
"It's obviously a driving factor," Bremner said.
"Me and Boyle started playing footy together when we were about six years old and have played probably 15 seasons together. When he told me he wanted to come to Thirroul I was rapt.
"To go out last season that we'll ever play together and win a grand final would be unreal."
