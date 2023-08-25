Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'You f---ing idiot Wayne': The day Butchers star's season almost hit the wall

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner is determined to hang the boots up on a premiership win this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Thirroul fullback Wayne Bremner is determined to hang the boots up on a premiership win this season. Picture by Anna Warr

'Jacko is gunna f---ing kill me'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.