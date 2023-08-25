The Gerringong Lions will be hoping third time's a charm when they lock horns with the Shellharbour Sharks this Sunday.
The Sharks have won the previous two meetings this season though Gerringong can have the last laugh with a qualifying final victory at Michael Cronin Oval.
If previous history is any guide, it's sure to be a tight affair, with only two points separating the teams in both games.
The Lions won the first game by two points in the mud at Michael Cronin Oval, while Shellharbour prevailed 12-10 at Ron Costello Oval last month.
Lions coach Scott Stewart and his Sharks counterpart Abed Atallah expect another close and hard-fought game this Sunday.
Though both Gerringong and Shellharbour will be missing key players for the game, noticeably their inspirational captains Nathan Ford and James Ralphs respectively, both ruled out duo to HIA protocols.
The Sharks head into the clash after the Stingrays ended their 11-game unbeaten run to claim the minor premiership.
The loss was disappointing but Atallah has confidence his Sharks can bounce back against the Lions.
"We just didn't play good enough for that first 20 minutes and the game got out of our reach," he said.
"Though I thought we did well at stages to get to within six points after being down 18-0.
"It's important now though that we refocus back on the job for this weekend."
The Sharks will be missing key players Ralphs, Josh Starling, Jacob Seabrook and Jye Brooker through injury.
Though influential second-rower Donte Efaraimo is expected to return from injury for the Lions clash.
"Injuries are a part of the game, we've still got a good side and we will be ready to go come Sunday," Atallah said.
"Gerringong are a very good side, we will have to be at out best to have any chance of winning.
"Both games against them this year have been tough, tight contests, I don't expect anything different on Sunday."
This view was shared by Stewart, who has been extremely pleased with the Lions' season to date.
"If you had said early in the season that we'd finish second in the regular season, I would have grabbed it with both hands," he said.
"We've had to rely on a lot of our younger players this season and they've really stepped up and been outstanding."
A lot of these young players, including gun five-eighth Taj Ford, will need to step up against the Sharks, with Gerringong to be without stars Alexander Weir, Cal Collins, Corey Mulhall and Kane Brennan.
But like his Shellharbour counterpart, Stewart was adamant there was no excuses heading into Sunday's clash.
"The story from our perspective is just how exciting it's going to be for the young guys that we've got, they've grown up watching these senior blokes play in semi-finals and grand finals and now it's their turn to hopefully play in them," he said.
"All our young guys are locals who have seen us enjoy some success over the year. Now it's their opportunity to participate in that, it's exciting.
"I'm sure they'll grab their opportunity to step up.
"It's going to be a tough game on Sunday, Shellharbour play a good style of footy, they don't carry on.
"They're a little bit like us,they just get out there and play footy. It promises to be a good challenge for both sides. I'm really looking forward to the challenge."
The winner of this game takes on minor premiers Stingrays in the semifinals, while the loser will play the winner of Saturday's elimination final between Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
Read more: 'Maggot' loving life on the Dragons flank
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.