If you thought you saw a purple haze in Shell Cove on Friday, you were right.
A three-day, three-project art installation is underway, and the community has been taking part.
The PromenART project was launched on Where it Purple Day, August 25, which is an international movement of expression, celebration and support for LGBTQIA+ youth.
Of the three large-scale murals being created by the marina, one was distinctly purple and created by artists, police officers, school students and community members.
Another is a bold, underwater theme being created by a team from Aruma disability services. The third is being created by Illawarra artist Gillian 'The Maker' Dinh.
NSW Police Sergeant Ben Walsh, who was wearing a specially-designed purple police shirt for the occasion, was among those to help paint the purple mural on Friday.
"I've done some painting, but I'm not going to tell you which one," he said laughing about his lack of artistic skills.
On a serious note, he said diversity was very important.
"We need to understand that everyone's different and as NSW Police we're very supportive of that," Sgt Walsh said.
Painting alongside him was 16-year-old Warilla High School student Jaiden Paul.
"I like the message, it's a good message, and I really like the colour purple," he said.
The project is an initiative of Shell Cove developer Frasers Property and Shellharbour City Council.
Mayor Chris Homer said PromenART was an opportunity to showcase local talent.
"I'm excited to witness the joy, colour and entertainment the initiative bring," he said.
In time the murals may be photographed and transferred onto mesh that surrounds ongoing construction works around the marina.
Frasers development director Mathew Gulliver said PromenART is designed to be a fluid and evolving project which "provides ongoing connections between community members and the environment they enjoy at Shell Cove".
The mural project continues until August 27.
