Road tripping in Iceland: Best routes and itineraries

Be guided through the best routes and itineraries to embark on a memorable road trip in the Land of Fire and Ice. Picture Shutterstock

Iceland, a land of majestic glaciers, cascading waterfalls, active volcanoes, and otherworldly landscapes, offers a road-tripper's dream. Exploring Iceland by car allows travellers to immerse themselves in the country's unparalleled natural beauty, uncovering hidden gems at every turn.



With its well-maintained roads and stunning vistas, road trips in Iceland are an adventure of a lifetime. In this article, we will guide you through the best routes and itineraries to embark on a memorable road trip in the Land of Fire and Ice.

The Ring Road: Circumnavigating Iceland's wonders

The Ring Road, also known as Route 1, is the ultimate road trip experience in Iceland. This 1332-kilometre (828-mile) highway encircles the entire country, connecting major cities, towns, and breathtaking natural attractions along the way.

The Ring Road takes travellers through diverse landscapes, from the rugged cliffs and black sand beaches of the South Coast to the tranquil beauty of the Eastfjords and the geothermal wonders of the North. The route also passes through iconic sites like the Golden Circle, featuring the famous Geysir, Gullfoss waterfall, and ingvellir National Park. According to the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration, the Ring Road has experienced significant improvements and upgrades over the years to enhance the road-tripping experience for both locals and visitors.

The Golden Circle: A short but spectacular journey

For travellers with limited time, the Golden Circle is a must-do road trip in Iceland. This popular 300-kilometre (186-mile) route loops from Reykjavik and covers three of Iceland's most iconic attractions: Geysir, Gullfoss, and ingvellir National Park.

The Geysir Geothermal Area is home to the Great Geysir and Strokkur, a geyser that erupts every few minutes, sending boiling water high into the sky. Gullfoss, or the "Golden Waterfall," is a two-tiered cascade that plummets into a rugged canyon, creating a breathtaking sight. ingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, creating a dramatic landscape of fissures and canyons. The Icelandic Tourist Board reported that over one million tourists visit the Golden Circle each year, making it one of the most popular road trip routes in Iceland.

The Diamond Circle: Exploring the north's treasures

For those seeking a road trip off the beaten path, the Diamond Circle in northern Iceland offers a unique and diverse itinerary. This 260-kilometre (161-mile) route takes travellers to some of the country's most extraordinary natural wonders.

The Diamond Circle includes the otherworldly landscapes of Lake Mvatn, surrounded by pseudocraters, geothermal springs, and lava formations. Dettifoss, Europe's most powerful waterfall, roars as it cascades into a stunning gorge.



Hsavk, known as the "Whale Watching Capital of Europe," offers a chance to spot humpback whales, minke whales, and even the elusive blue whale. A study by North Iceland Marketing Office revealed that the Diamond Circle has experienced an increase in popularity among road trippers in recent years, attracting travellers seeking a more off-the-beaten-path experience.

The South coast: A journey to natural marvels

The South Coast of Iceland is a road trip route filled with natural marvels and striking landscapes. This approximately 370-kilometre (230-mile) journey leads travellers through an array of awe-inspiring attractions.

Skgafoss and Seljalandsfoss are two of the most famous waterfalls in Iceland, both captivating visitors with their sheer beauty and unique features. Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach is a mystical spot with basalt columns and towering sea stacks rising dramatically from the ocean.

The South Coast is also a gateway to the Vatnajkull National Park, where Vatnajkull, the largest glacier in Europe, awaits adventurous travellers with ice cave explorations. The Icelandic Tourist Board reported that the South Coast road trip is a popular choice among adventure seekers, attracting hikers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts alike.

The Westfjords: A remote and untamed adventure

For those seeking an off-the-beaten-path road trip, the Westfjords offers a remote and untamed adventure. The rugged peninsula is characterised by deep fjords, towering cliffs, and stunning coastal scenery.

The Westfjords are home to some of Iceland's most dramatic landscapes, including the magnificent Dynjandi waterfall, which cascades over a series of cliffs. The red sand beach of Rauasandur, with its captivating hues, is another highlight of this region.

Travellers exploring the Westfjords will encounter a sense of tranquillity and isolation, making it a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life. A study conducted by the University of Iceland highlighted that road trips in the Westfjords have been gaining popularity as travellers seek more remote and authentic travel experiences.

Safety and preparedness: Essential tips for your road trip

While road-tripping in Iceland promises adventure and unforgettable experiences, it is essential to prioritise safety and be well-prepared for the journey. Iceland's weather can be unpredictable, and road conditions can change rapidly, especially in the winter months.

Before embarking on your road trip, check the weather and road conditions regularly. Be sure to have a well-equipped emergency kit, including warm clothing, food, and water. Familiarise yourself with the rules of the road and the specific challenges of driving in Iceland, such as crossing unbridged rivers in certain regions.

Conclusion: A road trip of endless beauty and adventure

A road trip in Iceland is a journey of endless beauty and adventure, where every twist and turn unveils a new natural wonder. Whether you choose to embark on the Ring Road for a complete circumnavigation or explore the shorter but equally spectacular routes like the Golden Circle, Diamond Circle, South Coast, or Westfjords, Iceland promises a road trip experience like no other.

From cascading waterfalls to bubbling geysers, and from pristine glaciers to rugged fjords, Iceland's geological wonders paint an unforgettable tapestry of fire and ice.

