A Woonona mother is calling for health authorities to make masks mandatory in hospitals, especially around sick children, as her 10-week-old baby battles a COVID-19 infection.
But NSW Health has confirmed it will lower the COVID alert level at the end of August, which will relax mask requirements in public hospitals.
Sarah Imisides' daughter Sophia Gatrick-Imisides was admitted to Wollongong Hospital's paediatrics unit on Thursday, August 17 because she was not feeding or putting on weight.
Sophia was put in a room with three other children of varying ages, Ms Imisides said, and began to take bottle feeds and put on weight.
With her situation improving, Sophia was due to return home with her mother on Thursday, August 24 - but the night before, she came down with a fever.
The following day, she was diagnosed with COVID, and Ms Imisides said her daughter acquired the infection in hospital.
She said other children in the shared room were coughing, and visitors were coming in with runny noses.
"There should be masks here, they shouldn't have babies in a room with other kids and visitors coming in and out," Ms Imisides said.
A NSW Health spokesperson confirmed the alert level would move on Wednesday, August 30 from 'yellow' to 'foundational', or the base level for infection prevention and control measures.
This means staff will no longer have to wear masks in all clinical and patient-facing areas, only when treating those with acute respiratory infections, including COVID.
Likewise patients will not need masks although those with acute respiratory infections will be asked to wear one on presentation to the hospital and during transit; visitors may be requested to wear masks.
Currently the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recommends staff, visitors and patients (if able) wear masks in clinical areas of Wollongong Hospital, but children 12 and under are not required to wear a mask.
After Sophia's COVID diagnosis, a tube was inserted into her nose and she was isolated.
An emotional Ms Imisides described how helpless she felt to relieve her firstborn child's pain, not knowing if she was able to hold her baby.
"I wouldn't wish this upon anybody," she said.
Sophia is among the 634 people in NSW hospitals with COVID, 13 of whom are in intensive care.
Across the state there have been almost 2200 COVID cases recorded in the seven days to Thursday, August 24 and 41 deaths.
The latest detailed surveillance report shows there were 110 COVID infections recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven in the week ending August 19.
