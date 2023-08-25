Illawarra Mercury
Police, family hold serious concern for welfare of Gary Fahey who might be on the South Coast

By Newsroom
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:03pm
Gary Fahey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 188cm tall, medium build, fair complexion and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, red sleeveless jacket, grey long sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Police are appealing to the public for help to find a man reported missing from Sydney's west, but could be traveling through the South Coast.

