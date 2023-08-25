Police are appealing to the public for help to find a man reported missing from Sydney's west, but could be traveling through the South Coast.
His family holds serious concerns about his welfare as he lives with several medical conditions.
Police have been told Gary Fahey, aged 55, was last seen at Warragamba, at about 12.05am on Monday August 21.
When he was unable to be contacted or located, officers from Hawkesbury Police were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts
Police said Gary was last seen in the Nowra area at about 12.37am on Tuesday August 22.
Gary is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 188cm tall, medium build, fair complexion and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, red sleeveless jacket, grey long-sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes.
Gary may be traveling in a 2005-model silver Toyota Corolla bearing NSW registration AUE60A.
He is known to frequent the Nowra, Bowral and Glossodia areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Hawkesbury Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.