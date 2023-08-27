Wollongong City Council is again set to scrap its pest deer management policy, a week after the launch of a national strategy drew attention to the problem in the Illawarra.
The proposal to revoke the policy comes not because the council is able to declare victory over invasive deer in Wollongong - quite the opposite.
The council says it is not the best body to fight the problem, and it should not take the lead.
It says having a policy which lays out the council's responsibilities and priorities when it comes to pest management does not help.
In fact, ahead of Monday night's meeting where the matter will be decided, the policy itself has already been "disappeared" from the council's website.
Deer are not disappearing from Wollongong suburbs though, being spotted as far from the bush as Port Kembla and Woonona in recent times.
Wollongong City Council displays 159 different council policies on its website, from tree management to development and even the colour and size of kerbside house numbering.
But as of Friday evening, the Vertebrate Pest Animal Management Policy was not among them. A search of the website did not turn it up, raising questions about whether it had been deleted before councillors had voted on the proposal.
When the plan to scrap the policy was brought to a late June meeting it was deferred until councillors had received a briefing on the matter.
It caused critics to fear the council was waving the white flag on an issue that had never received strong attention, with maximum funding for deer control of $145,000 a year.
In June Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Jack Gough, of Towradgi, said dropping the policy may lead to a reduction in focus and commitment to the problem.
"Having clear statement, and clear policy in favour of feral animal management, is really important to residents - particularly when it comes to feral deer, which are a threat to our environment and also the safety of road users," he said.
"There is no reason to be given in this council brief to remove that policy - and the Invasive Species Council [is] very concerned that a move to do so will foreshadow future reduction in the level of focus and commitment from council on this issue."
The previous meeting's staff report said dumping the deer policy would "reduce the administrative burden in maintaining, reviewing and updating the policies". This reason has been removed from the latest report from staff.
An information note to councillors lays out the reasoning that the council is better off not being the leader on deer control.
"Over the 13 years that the Vertebrate Pest Animal Management Policy has been a policy of council, our approach to vertebrate pest management has matured and it has become increasingly evident that council is more effective as a supportive partner to Local Land Services in the delivery of pest management rather than taking the lead by itself," it states.
"The level of expertise and experience of the Local Land Services is difficult to replicate given limited Council resources and the variety of community demands placed on us."
Since at least June it appears the council has been retreating from responsibility on deer in the Local Government Area.
The deer section of the council's website now refers visitors to NSW Local Land Services as the responsible agency, with no mention of the council's own policy.
