'Groundhog Day' as courageous effort falls short for Dragons in New Zealand

If it appears too good to be true, it probably is. It proved the harshest of lessons for St George Illawarra in a 18-6 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Zac Lomax looked to have scored the fastest try in NRL history just nine seconds into the Dragons clash with the Warriors in Auckland on Friday night. It proved too good to be true, with the bunker finding a bobble in the contest for the loose ball and denying the try.
Within 25 minutes Lomax missed a tackle on a try-bound Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and was forced from the field for an HIA following a collision that also cut short the debut of youngster Sione Finau.
It had interim coach Ryan Carr needing to find a new left edge pair in a matter of seconds, with Jacob Liddle deployed on the wing. Dan Russell also left the field after being sent to the blood bin with a nasty gash above his eye.
The truly remarkable fact was that, by halftime, the Dragons only trailed 10-0 despite the injury toll and just 40 per cent of possession, a desperate defensive effort from Talatau Amone to deny Addin Fonua-Blake what appeared a certain try on halftime keeping his side in it.
When Jacob Liddle scored first in the second half, a boil-over looked on the cards; but it proved too good to be true, the bunker intervening to find a knock on.
Lomax crossed not too long after to draw back within reach of the upset, but it proved too good to be true, with a fumble from Tyrell Sloan in his own in-goal gifting Addin Fonua-Blake the match-winner four minutes from time.
Sloan appeared to have grounded the loose ball at first glance, but referee Peter Gough ruled the Dragons No. 1 had been attempting to pick up the ball rather than ground it, awarding Fonua-Blake the four-pointer that was subsequently confirmed by the bunker.
In many ways it was the Dragons season in a nutshell, a courageous effort undone by a costly lapse at a crucial moment, leaving Carr to declare it "Groundhog Day" for his side.
"We're giving ourselves the best chance to win games and we're finding ways to not win them in key moments," Carr said.
"Nothing went our way, we had 45 per cent possession, against a good team at home with 25,000 loud fans. To be in the game with seven minutes to go there and come up with a crucial error when we had a chance to win was disappointing and frustrating for the team.
"The ball was on the ground and [Sloan's] hand was on the ball. I don't know how they judge 'attempt', but apparently they do. I think he's just trying to pick it up and make a play when it was a 10-6 at the time.
"We've probably just got to go for a short drop out and see if you get one back. If you get the ball back, you're still a chance of winning. It's probably a learning experience for him and it hurt us in the end.
"It's a learning thing, you've got to go through them to get to get through them. He got that one wrong obviously."
Under Carr, the Dragons deserve to have won more than one of their last nine games. The interim coach has remained staunch in the belief the Dragons won't go without a win before the season's out.
With their final game of the season coming against arguably the form side of the competition in Newcastle next week, that too appears too good to be true, but Carr once again couldn't fault his side's heart amid an injury toll that began with a "pretty bad" syndesmosis injury to Finau.
"It was awesome to be able to give him his debut, back here in Auckland where he was born and bred and grew up and we were so excited for him," Carr said.
"Unfortunately the injury come a little bit early in the game and threw us out of whack. In the same incident Lomax went off with the head knock so we had Jacob Liddle on the left wing.
"To go through all that adversity and still be in the game with seven minutes to go when they have an error coming out of trouble, I thought we were winning the battle there.
"I thought we were on top of them and I thought if we just go and put one on them there, I think we win the game. Unfortunately we came up with an error and they went down the field and had that incident in the in-goal there where Addin scored.
"When you consider all the adversity we went through with losing Sione and Zac through the game, we lost the D-Russ (Dan Russell) to a head knock as well.
"We had people going everywhere, I didn't even know who I was going put where. I was just yelling out random changes and they found a way just to turn up and save tries. It was unreal."
Adam Pompey scored the first try of the match 14 minutes after the Dragons were denied the opener, with Nicoll-Klokstad breezing past Lomax minutes later for his side's second and a 10-0 lead.
Finau's debut had a premature end 14 minutes from halftime after an awkward fall in a contest with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. The same collision claimed Lomax, who copped a knee from Watene-Zelezniak forcing Carr to find a completely new left edge pairing.
Remarkably, newly-minted winger Liddle out-leaped DWZ to field a bomb on the Warriors next trip up the park before Russell left for the blood bin six minutes before the break after a collision opened up a nasty gash above his eye.
Fonua-Blake crossed off a deft short ball from Walker moments later only for a desperate effort from Talatau Amone to deny him the four-pointer following the intervention of the bunker.
It proved a telling moment given Liddle scored first in the second half, catching the Warriors defence out from close range to grab what looked like his side's first try.
The bunker again stripped it away, but Lomax claimed first points for the Dragons on their next trip into Warriors territory when Watene-Zelezniak fumbled a Hunt bomb into the arms of Billy Burns, whose offload put his centre over.
It gave the Dragons a sniff before Sloan fumbled an easy pick-up of a Johnson grubber in his own in-goal, gifting Fonua-Blake the match-winning try with four minutes left.
