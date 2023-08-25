He's spent more than four decades refining his craft, and the hard work has paid off for Sean Bellotti after being recognised as the best greenkeeper in the state.
Bellotti, who is the head greenkeeper at Figtree Sports, is this year's recipient of the NSW Bowling Greenkeepers Association's Greenkeeper of the Year award.
He received the honour this week at a ceremony in Cabramatta. The award recognises an individual's significant contribution to the industry, with the criteria including a greenkeeper's dedication to not only their greens but their surrounds, machinery, toolshed, use of chemicals and fertilisers, and for their record-keeping skills.
Bellotti has more than 40 years of greenkeeping experience, having first taken up the job as a teenager.
"It's a pretty big honour to win that one as top of the class. It's nice to finally win it, I've been trying for a few years," the 58-year-old told the Mercury.
"I've been doing it for 42 years now, I've never had another job. I've had a passion for grass, I suppose. I love the work, I love the outdoor work and I have an attention to detail which I think helps."
Bellotti has spent the past three-and-a-half years based at Figtree Sports. Previous to that, his career has included stints at bowling clubs in Thirroul, Woy Woy and Bronte.
"I started my apprenticeship in 1981 at Coogee Bowling Club. I've been made redundant four times in 40 years, but that was just from clubs closing down," he said.
"You've got to be at the right club to win this award because you've got to able to spend money and they've got to be able to let you do everything you want to do with the greens and to get all of your machinery up to date. So I've been pretty lucky."
Figtree Sports general manager Paul Mack said that Bellotti's honour was "well deserved" after years of putting in the hard yards.
"He's done an amazing job turning the greens around. They weren't the best around the Illawarra, and now they're the best in NSW," Mack said.
