Figtree Sports greenkeeper Sean Bellotti named best in NSW

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:57pm, first published August 25 2023 - 6:25pm
Figtree Sports head greenkeeper Sean Bellotti proudly shows off his Greenkeeper of the Year award. Picture by Anna Warr
He's spent more than four decades refining his craft, and the hard work has paid off for Sean Bellotti after being recognised as the best greenkeeper in the state.

Local News

