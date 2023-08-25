Embrace the glitz and glamour of talented Southern Stars

There's plenty to embrace in the 2023 Southern Stars show, with thousands of remarkably talented school students across southern NSW performing in Wollongong.
The enthusiasm of the 3000 students is contagious at WIN Entertainment Centre. One can only wonder where they will be performing next.
The opening show on August 25, was one of three shows, with two more events to be held on August 26.
The 2023 Southern Stars theme is 'Embrace', which encourages students to embrace all moments of life, including the challenging ones that can become opportunities for personal growth and learning.
"The [young performers] have poured their hearts and souls into creating a show that will leave you, I'm sure, spellbound," Southern Stars Creative Director Ruth Ellevsen said.
Everyone in the family is bound to find a moment that will capture their attention from the sign-language choir to the protest anthem 'Irrelevant'.
The wonderful element about the big production is that everyone can watch the show and leave with their own unique experience.
There will be moments where you are simply struck by the costumes (the ballet tutus with in-built fairy lights are a must-see).
From circus performers to boy bands to a marching band there was so much to take in and yet it was delivered seamlessly.
The 100-piece marching band will blow you away with their percussion but it's the moment the front row put down their instruments to deliver some smooth dance moves that take their performance to the next level.
One blink and the marching band were gone, suddenly dancers and singers filled the stage for a classic - Footloose.
The primary and high school students have poured hours and hours into rehearsal and it certainly shows. A gifted bunch that leaves you optimistic about the future of creative arts.
The best part of the performance beyond the sheer talent will always be the moments when young students spot their loved ones in the crowd. The quick pause for a big grin and wave, and then on with the show, with an extra spring in their step.
