A driver has been charged over a crash which killed his two young nephews as police investigate whether he had been involved in a street race.
Emergency services were called to The Grand Parade in Monterey, near Brighton Le Sands, just before 10pm on Friday after a Subaru Impreza sedan left the road and crashed into a tree.
Two boys, aged nine and 10, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they later died.
A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and was in a stable condition on Saturday.
Police confirmed the girl is the daughter of the 33-year-old driver, and the boys were his nephews.
Detectives will allege the driver lost control of his car while travelling south and crossed to the wrong side of the road before the collision.
The man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard for treatment of serious injuries, where he underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
He was charged on Saturday with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct.
The Beverly Hills man will face court via a bedside hearing on Sunday.
Speaking outside Wollongong police station on Saturday morning, Detective Inspector Jason Hogan from the Crash Investigations Unit described the crash scene as "horrific".
"A blue WRX has collided with a large tree, tragically two children in the car were killed," he said.
"It is a particularly nasty crash, where two innocent young children have lost their lives and we'll be in constant contact with all members of the family to ensure their ongoing welfare and that they are kept abreast of our investigation."
Det Insp Hogan said police were investigating the cause of the crash, the speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and were seeking the driver of a grey sedan which was nearby at the time of the collision.
"At this stage police will be looking at all lines of inquiry, and [street racing] will be one of them," he said, adding that the speed of the vehicle appeared to be a "contributing factor".
Police have urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or any more information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
- with Kate McIlwain
