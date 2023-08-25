The two children killed in a horror single vehicle crash in southern Sydney on Friday night were in the car with their uncle and cousin, police have revealed.
Emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, near Brighton Le Sands, at 9.50pm after reports of a crash.
Police found a devastating scene with a car crashed into a tree.
Two boys, aged nine and 10, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they later died.
A nine-year-old girl - the driver's daughter - was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The 33-year-old male driver was taken to nearby St George Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
Speaking outside Wollongong police station on Saturday morning, Detective Inspector Jason Hogan from the Crash Investigations Unit described the crash scene as "horrific".
"A blue WRX has collided with a large tree, tragically two children in the car were killed," he said.
"It is a particularly nasty crash, where two innocent young children have lost their lives and we'll be in constant contact with all members of the family to ensure their ongoing welfare and that they are kept abreast of our investigation."
The driver is currently under police guard, in a serious but stable condition, with police awaiting medical advice before considering charges.
Det Insp Hogan said police were investigating the cause of the crash, the speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and were seeking the driver of a grey sedan which was nearby at the time of the collision.
"At this stage police will be looking at all lines of inquiry, and [street racing] will be one of them," he said, adding that the speed of the vehicle appeared to be a "contributing factor".
Police have urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or any more information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more:
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.