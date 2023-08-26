Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Gerringong dream to continue after Breakers beat Berkeley

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 26 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We definitely have the belief that we can go all the way."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.