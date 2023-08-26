"We definitely have the belief that we can go all the way."
That is the attitude of Gerringong Breakers after their upset 2-0 win against Berkeley in the District League elimination final at King Mickey Park.
Two goals from Josh Hawker midway through the second half sealed the victory. It was a sensational run by Oliver Dale down the left for the first strike where he then crossed the ball into his striker's path and he made no mistake.
The former Olympic striker Hawker then made it two for himself and for his side with a brilliant free-kick as the game ticked down to full-time.
A sense of togetherness has been the key for the far South Coast club since being promoted from Community League this season. That is something that will pull them through in the District League finals series, according to Hawker.
After the victory, the striker said there was real belief that they could go all the way in the competition despite finishing the regular season in fifth.
"With the squad we have we've had the belief since the start of the year," he said.
"We're all a close bunch of mates which helps and we all get around each other. It just makes a difference when you come out to the pitch and you want to work for each other. We definitely have the belief we can go all the way. We just have to take it week by week."
He revealed he almost didn't take the free kick for his second goal.
"I actually asked one of the other boys to take it because I hit a couple wide but they said 'nah you've got it'. I felt pretty good when I stood up to it and as soon as I hit it I just knew it was going in.
"It felt sweet when it hit the back of the net."
Gerringong made the finals in their first year of District League whilst Berkeley made the five after nine years of languishing outside the top spots.
We were no further in understanding who would progress at half-time of the match with the scores still deadlocked. There were chances at either end and both teams could have converted.
Berkeley had the ball in the net however it was ruled offside. The game started to get spicy off the ball with Berkeley's Luke Boersma and Gerringong's Kasey Kulscar getting into a scuffle as the match approached the end of the first period.
Hawker then made the difference midway through the second half with a goal to make it 1-0.
The striker put his second half free-kick in the top corner to make it 2-0 and send the Breakers through to the next round.
Breakers coach Brad Boardman said his team were more than up for the task.
"Our intensity was there, we matched their physicality. We didn't get caught up like we usually do. We held our heads and every time I asked for an extra 10 per cent the boys lifted," the coach said.
"I'm on cloud nine. We battled to get into fifth and now we're pushing for next week and the week after hopefully. But we're taking it week by week and the boys are over the moon. They stepped up today."
Speaking on Hawker, Boardman added that he was the ultimate team man.
"He's a pleasure to coach. Whether you ask him to play out wide or a nine, put him anywhere and we will do anything."
Gerringong will now go on to face the loser of the Fernhill and Oak Flats fixture scheduled for Sunday August 27 at Keith Bond Oval.
Shellharbour will face the winner of that match the following week.
