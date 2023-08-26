Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp set for Wallabies debut

Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp is in line for a Test debut in the Wallabies' World Cup warm up clash with France.
The two teams will face off at Stade de France in Paris, the same venue Australia hopes to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on October 29.
Eddie Jones has named a mix of youth and experience for Monday morning's clash, with the coach eager to continue developing combinations while handing a number of youngsters a taste of the Test arena.
While he has been in the squad for much of the international season, ACT Brumbies rookie Schoupp has had to wait patiently for his opportunity. That will likely come this weekend after he was named on the bench.
Will Skelton will become the Wallabies' 87th Test captain and link up with Richie Arnold in the second row, with Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini selected at blindside flanker and No.8.
Along with Schoupp, they are the only three Brumbies in the team, the lowest representation for some time. Halves Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon will have another chance to develop their combination, while Waratah Lalakai Foketi will receive valuable minutes at inside centre.
Jones has been pleased with the Wallabies' progress since arriving in France.
"We've had an impressive preparation for the rugby World Cup this week," he said. "Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France."
