Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp set for Wallabies debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 26 2023 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies youngster Blake Schoupp is pumped for his likely Test debut this weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brumbies youngster Blake Schoupp is pumped for his likely Test debut this weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp is in line for a Test debut in the Wallabies' World Cup warm up clash with France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.