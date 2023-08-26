Bulli pair aim to defend Australian shores in 'Battle of Tasman'

Illawarra surf lifesavers are proudly donning the green and gold to represent at the "Battle of the Tasman" on the Gold Coast this weekend.
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club talents Brayden Woodford and Chelsea Jones - who is also part of the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Club - are part of two squads taking on the New Zealand Black Fins in the newly-created competition.
Woodford was selected to represent the Pathway Australian Life Saving team, while Jones is representing the Youth Australian Lifesaving team.
The competition - which kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday - sees Australians and New Zealand surf lifesavers go head-to-head in a series of ocean events and pool races. The pool side of competition wrapped up on Friday, with attention now switching to the ocean this weekend.
"We had a successful day in the pool yesterday, though we still bled a few points to the New Zealand guys, who were professional and elite in those pool races," Australian youth team coach Craig Holden said on Saturday morning.
"We had a lot better day two than day one, and we're certainly looking forward to getting in the ocean and getting into these events today."
