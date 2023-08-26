The Blackbutt Youth Centre celebrated 25 years of supporting Shellharbour's young people with a community fun day.
There was birthday cake, live music, sporting activities and craft for guests to enjoy, along with a free barbecue lunch.
Kids took part in a game of Nerf tag, with dozens excitedly working together to cross the ground of the youth centre Harrison Park without being hit.
Emergency services also joined in the day, with the SES and Lake Illawarra Police holding stalls.
Members of the centre's performance group, the Gullibles, were also in attendance, with some former theatre performers returning with their own families and children.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer joined the youth services team for the celebrations.
Click through for all the pictures
