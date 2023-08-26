Illawarra Mercury
Coniston take down Bulli to keep Premier League finals campaign alive

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 26 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:26pm
Coniston defender Daniel Loe has lauded the work ethic of his teammates after they claimed a tough 3-1 win over Bulli on Saturday to remain in the hunt for this year's Illawarra Premier League premiership.

Local News

