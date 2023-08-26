Coniston take down Bulli to keep Premier League finals campaign alive

Coniston defender Daniel Loe has lauded the work ethic of his teammates after they claimed a tough 3-1 win over Bulli on Saturday to remain in the hunt for this year's Illawarra Premier League premiership.
In an absorbing contest at Macedonia Park, Bulli controlled possession for the majority of the game, but it was 'Cono' who capitalised on their opportunities to advance to the second week of finals.
Chris Arditti finished with a brace and Toby Norval also found the back of the net for the winners, while Bulli's sole goal came through Jarvis Patterson. Coniston led 2-0 at halftime before their opponents clawed one back midway through the second stanza, with Arditti's late second goal closing out the contest.
The result ends Bulli's 2023 IPL campaign, while Coniston will next week meet the loser of Sunday's qualifying final between Cringila and Wollongong Olympic.
"I think the halftime score flattered us, I don't think 2-0 reflected the game. Bulli came out with a game-plan and executed it, and probably had most of the possession," Loe told the Mercury post-match.
"But I think our defensive shape was really strong and we nicked a couple on the counter. 'CJ' (Arditti) had a great game for us up top, as did Tyson (Black) and Toby (Norval). They worked really hard in the frontline to get that 2-0 lead and we held on.
"Semi-final football is a different type of football. The mentality is that you can't make any mistakes, you can't give your opposition anything. The top five in the IPL are very lethal teams with quality strikers, so we tried our best to negate any mistakes."
Bulli looked eager to control possession early on Saturday, but it was Coniston who got on the board inside 10 minutes when Norval beat goalkeeper Braeden Kludass to drive the ball into the back of the net.
The JJ Kelly Park side continued to look more dangerous in the first half, particularly through Arditti and Norval, while Lewis Grimshaw and Patterson offered the most in Bulli's front third.
With around five minutes to go in the stanza, Coniston caused more headaches for their opponents when Norval found space down the wing before putting in a cross for Arditti, who tapped the ball home.
Coniston maintained that 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Bulli came out full of running after the break and had the better share of chances in the stanza's opening 20 minutes. This passage of time was highlighted by Grimshaw getting one-on-one in close with Cono gloveman Kaydin Harrison, who made a nice save.
However, Bulli's persistence finally paid off in the 68th minute when - after a couple of missed attempts by his teammates - the ball fell to Patterson's feet and he drilled into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Balls Paddock team continued to press hard after that goal and were nearly rewarded when Grimshaw took aim from inside the box - however, his shot went over the crossbar.
It would prove to be a costly miss, as Coniston were able to put the game to bed with five minutes left. An errant Bulli pass opened the door for their opponents to charge down the field, with the ball finding the feet of Arditti who booted it into the back of the net to complete the 3-1 lead.
While it was a day of celebration for Coniston, Bulli were left to rue a missed opportunity to keep their season alive.
"We had a poor start to the first half, but got a bit of revving up from our coach at halftime," Patterson said.
"Early in that second half, we had a couple of chances and, as soon as we got that goal, the momentum changed. And we had a couple more chances, but that's just football sometimes. If you miss those opportunities, they'll come back to bite you. When Cono got that third one, it was all over.
"But in terms of our year, it wasn't too bad, but I feel like we definitely could have done a lot better. We only just scraped into the finals, so it's pretty disappointing in that sense.
"But we look forward to bouncing back next year and going that extra step."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.