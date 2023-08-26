Shoalhaven's perfect season continued on Saturday as they saw off a gallant Avondale 42-19 to advance to their second grand final on the trot.
Keiran Brandon was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the reigning premiers 17th straight win in 2023.
Brandon also set up a try for Jett Fraser in his man-of-the-match showing.
Shoals started the better at Shoalhaven Rugby Park and raced to a 7-0 lead after one minute and 30 seconds after Keiran Brandon regathered a kick from his brother Mark Brandon to score out wide.
Though the minor premiers'plans were soon thrown out as inspirational player-coach Will Miller limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.
He was already playing out of position in the centres for the unavailable Jack Watts,
Mark Brandon duly converted the opening try but it took the Wombats little time to hit back and they were soon level after Joshua King's try under the post was converted by fly-half Cooper Hansen
Keiran Brandon added two more tries, both after regathering kicks in behind, the latter from his own boot, to see the home side head to the halftime break 22-7 ahead.
Mark Brandon got in the try-scoring act when he picked up a loose ball midway through the second half to extend Shoalhaven's lead to 27-7.
But Avondale refused to lie down and reduced the deficit to only 13 points after Tevita Vea's barnstorming try was converted by Hansen.
Though Shoalhaven quickly showed why they have gone through the season undefeated , crossing for two quick tries to put the game to bed.
The first was created and scored by Harri Hibbs, with Keiran Brandon then setting up a brilliant try for Jett Fraser.
Avondale's best player and perhaps one of the best on the day, Tevita Vea scored his second late on to cap off another great personal outing
More to come.
