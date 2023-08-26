Bremner injury worth the headache as Butchers book grand final showdown with Collegians

Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello will give star fullback Wayne Bremner until kickoff on grand-final day to prove his fitness after the veteran No. 1 suffered a knee injury in the Butchers 26-16 prelim final win over De La Salle on Saturday.
Bremner scored a try and laid on another as the Butchers raced out to 16-0 lead, but hobbled from the park after attempting a try-saving tackle on De La giant Wes Lolo.
It didn't prevent the four-pointer, and may cost the Butchers one of their trump cards if the former Paul McGregor Medalist can't get on the park for the decider against Collegians.
The 2015 premiership-winner appeared distraught on leaving the paddock after trying to battle into the second half, but was more optimistic once his side secured a grand final berth.
Scans as early as Sunday were set to determined the extent of the injury and whether it's one he can carry through a decider, with Costello saying the final call will likely rest with the player.
"We'll leave the decision with him," Costello said.
"He's a great person, Brem. He's a great player, but he's a better bloke and he wouldn't do anything that's going to be selfish on that side of things.
We're not sure what he's done, it's something to do with the outside of his knee, so I don't really know. Our physio didn't really know either, so we'll have to go and get it checked out and see where we're at,
"He wanted to battle on, he's too tough for his own good. We'll get him checked out at the physio and we'll do everything we can to have him on the paddock. He'll be given until three o'clock next Saturday to play, that's for sure."
Bremner's injury was the only dampener on the performance that sees the Butchers prolong a fairy tale run at the title, having come into post-season in fourth spot with more losses than wins.
Costello's side did enough to get past Wests 18-16 in last week's elimination final, but proved it's grand final ready with its opening half against the minor premiers on Saturday.
There were some nervous moments in the second stanza, particularly when centre Cooper Bowen was dispatched to the sin-bin, but the Butchers were able to grind out a path to the decider in a half that ended at two tries apiece.
"I've always said, when we're at our best, we're going to be very hard to beat," Costello said.
"Going through the middle of the year, we had guys injured, we had guys away, but when you see them at training all the time, you know what they're capable of.
"I was always confident that when we got everyone available and and strung a few games together, I knew what we could do. I was always a bit nervous there through the middle of the year when Dapto were going well, but my confidence in those guys never wavered.
"I always knew what they could do come semi-final time if we got everyone available. The way it panned out, we had everyone available and now we're in the grand final.
"We've had to really earn our position in the grand final, so the guys are hardened, they're used to playing games of footy when there's no tomorrow with these two semis.
"There's one more to get, we're not content just making a grand final. We set out to win it at the start of the year and we've given ourselves a chance now."
Back-rower Harry Leddy proved the difference-maker, with his charge-down and regather leading to Jye Patterson's opening try and a break a chip-kick laying on Bremner's 11 minutes later.
Read more: Jets second-half spree eliminates Bulldogs
Bremner put Patterson's second on a platter with a deft grubber oh his own down a narrow short side, but was left clutching at his knee after Lolo crashed over for De La moments before halftime.
Bowen crossed early in the second half, with Tarje Whitford following up quickly for what proved an unassailable 26-6 lead despite De La giving itself a sniff through tries to Jazz Flavell and Cain Barnes as the clock wound down.
The Butchers will now be looking to deny Collies a third straight title, with Costello saying his side will need to go up several notches to knock off the pronounced favourites at WIN Stadium.
"We need to tidy up the back end of the game because we let them back in there," Costello said.
"We can't be doing that again, but it's not over for us yet. We said last week after the Wests game that the only thing we'd earned was this (prelim) opportunity, and the only thing we've earned now is an opportunity next week.
"We've had three really hard games against them. I respect them greatly, they're a strong club and they're a really good side. Hoops (coach Peter Hooper) has done a great job with them, but if we're at our best, we can get it done."
There was some irony in Thirroul sending minor premiers De La Salle out in straight sets, with the Butchers having suffered the same fate in their past two trips to the post-season.
It was certainly a disappointing end to De La's second season in the Illawarra after heading into the finals on a seven-game winning streak to claim the top regular season honour.
"It's extremely disappointing, especially going out in the fashion that we did after such a good year," coach Luke Manahan said.
"We just struggled to find the form at the right time in the two most important games. It's not easy to go anywhere and win a comp, but coming into a major competition like this against quality teams is not walk in the park, even to make a final.
"I've always said that any team in this top four can win it. It doesn't matter where you come from in this final series, everyone can turn up at the right time and play good footy and they're all quality teams.
"You can't compound errors or compound penalties against teams like that because, once they get two or three tries in front, it's hard to chase down. It's disappointing, but it is what it is."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.