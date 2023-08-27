The children at Russell Vale got some good news in 1954 - they'd be getting their own school.
The state government approved the construction of a school - a four-room timber building capable of accommodating 186 students.
Up to this point, students had been taking their lessons at the community hall in Russell Vale.
A deputation to the government planned to ask for a lunch room to be added.
Locals pitched in to install basketball poles and donated other sporting equipment.
"More physical education equipment has been ordered and Mrs Phelan has offered the children use of cricket stumps and bat, and a basketball has been donated by Mr Booth," the Mercury reported.
A school motto was also adopted - "think well, speak well, act well".
That motto is still in place at the school today.
