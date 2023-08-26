Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Port Kembla 'should be considered' as a cruise ship port, says Wollongong MP Paul Scully

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Kembla should be in the mix when it comes to an alternate berth for cruise ships, according to two Illawarra state government ministers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.