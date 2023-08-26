Port Kembla should be in the mix when it comes to an alternate berth for cruise ships, according to two Illawarra state government ministers.
The state government has recently ruled out plans of the previous Coalition government to build a new cruise ship terminal at Yarra Bay, near the Port Botany container wharves.
The government is looking for ways to improve cruise ship capacity and is investigating other options.
One of those could be Port Kembla, which has seen several cruise shops anchoring in the harbour since Radiance of the Seas in 2016.
Ryan Park, Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast, believed Port Kembla should be factored in during those investigations.
"This is an idea worthy of consideration and promises great opportunities for our region," Mr Park said.
Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully also supported the idea of Port Kembla being considered.
"The NSW Government is reviewing cruise capacity in NSW, and I think that Port Kembla should be considered as an option," Mr Scully said.
"Wollongong has shown through multiple visits of cruise ships previously that it is a destination that is capable of hosting visits and one that is of interest to cruise passengers."
The news comes as the city hosts the Australian Cruise Association's 25th annual conference from Wednesday August 30.
Destination Wollongong's general manager Mark Sleigh said the conference was a case of good timing for a push to increase cruise ship berths at Port Kembla.
With the expected post-COVID growth in cruise ship travel, Mr Sleigh said new options needed to be found.
"Leading into the summer of 2019, cruise ship capacity had reached breaking point with the Overseas Passenger Terminal full and White Bay unable to cater for the new super ships who cannot fit under the Harbour Bridge," Mr Sleigh said.
"Port Kembla is perfectly positioned to deliver this growth given our relative proximity to Sydney, a deepwater port with potential for expansion and a supportive local community with a proven track record of supporting the cruise industry."
Mr Sleigh said Port Kembla being some distance from Sydney is not a factor, noting the port of Le Havre, which services Paris, is located 196 kilometres away and Rome's terminal is 60 kilometres away in Civitavecchia.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.