Requirement at TIGS to sign statement opposing same-sex marriage may be scrapped

Updated August 27 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 10:26am
The next principal of the Illawarra Grammar School may not have to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman under a new proposal from the Anglican Diocese of Sydney.

