Two-day cycling event on anniversary of UCI races

A community cycling event to mark the first anniversary of the 2022 UCI races will see roads around Wollongong City Beach.
Ride Wollongong will be held over the weekend of September 23-24 and will feature both competitive road races and a free community ride.
During the weekend the festival will also include food stalls, live entertainment, bike expos and cycling-related workshops.
The event went before the Wollongong City Council Traffic Committee due to the requirement of closing both Marine Drive and Endeavour Drive.
Endeavour Drive will be closed on both days - from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 7am and 5pm on Sunday.
Marine Drive would only be closed on the Sunday between 7am and 5pm.
Committee documents stated Transport for NSW had raised several concerns about the proposed road closures, including the fact that plans created a situation where vehicles could exit the harbour and surrounding car park but not enter.
"The harbour is a popular weekend spot for recreational kayaking and swimming," the Transport for NSW submission stated
"The car park is one of the closest available to the event. Some people will likely ignore the current one-way arrangement to access parking in this area. This creates a potential conflict between pedestrians and vehicles."
There was also the possibility that drivers would park their cars overnight in the foreshore area car parks to be closed during the day.
"Trapped vehicles on road or in car parks will need to be addressed," the submission stated.
"This is based on previous experience with similar closures with UCI event in 2022. It is recommended that the event organiser work with NSW Police on a strategy to minimise the risk of parked vehicles being present on event days."
There were also concerns about the bus layover in the closed-off area; though the organiser had created a plan to relocate the bus terminus to Harbour Street and Crown Street during the weekend.
The traffic committee recommended that the two-day event be approved by Wollongong City Council
