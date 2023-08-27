Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kangaroos hop straight into 2023 AFL South Coast grand final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob May celebrates with a Figtree teammate after the Kangaroos kicked a goal last week. Picture by Anna Warr
Jacob May celebrates with a Figtree teammate after the Kangaroos kicked a goal last week. Picture by Anna Warr

Figtree will have their shot at a third straight Men's Premier Division premiership after being the first side to advance to this year's decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.