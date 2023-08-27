Kangaroos hop straight into 2023 AFL South Coast grand final

Figtree will have their shot at a third straight Men's Premier Division premiership after being the first side to advance to this year's decider.
The Kangaroos were challenged early before wrestling back momentum in the second half to claim a 12.6 (78) to 4.9 (33) victory over the Wollongong Bulldogs in their qualifying final at North Dalton Park on Saturday evening.
The result means that Figtree progresses straight to a fourth successive grand final in a fortnight's time, with a chance to add to their past two title victories. After losing the 2019 decider to the Wollongong Lions, the Roos claimed the 2020 and 2022 titles, with the 2021 season cut short due to COVID.
"It's a good feeling. It's hard work to keep up top for years and try get in the granny for four years, so it's good reward for the hard work that we've put in," Roos playing-coach Michael Coleman told the Mercury.
"The Dogs definitely had their moments (on Saturday), especially at the start of the third quarter. They came out of halftime and had a lot of the play and ball, so it's a credit to our backline that - for the eight or nine minutes where they had the play - we absorbed it.
"And then we were lucky that we had our momentum, we piled on a few quick goals, which set up the last quarter. They had their chances and we absorbed it as much as we could. And we had our chances, we took them."
Bulldogs co-coach James Millman agreed that his side failed to convert their opportunities, adding that "Figgy are also a really good team".
"The first quarter was pretty evenly matched but we just didn't take our chances - I think our first four shots on goal resulted in a point and three out on the full. But they don't need many chances, they get a couple of inside 50s and they just manage a goal," he said.
"We felt like we played some really good football in the second and third quarters, we won the inside 50 count in the second quarter, but we just couldn't convert. They were up by a goal or two, but in the last five minutes of the third quarter, they ran away with it.
"They're a team that - if you do have momentum - you need to put it on the scoreboard. And we just weren't able to do it, and they made us pay."
While Figtree can start planning for grand final day, the Bulldogs will get a second chance against Northern Districts in the preliminary final next weekend. The Tigers advanced to the second week of finals after claiming an 8.15 (63) to 7.7 (49) win over Shellharbour at Myimbarr Park on Saturday.
Millman said he expected a difficult challenge from Norths.
"Norths are never an easy team to play against. That will be a tough game next week, it will be physical and close, and I can't imagine that it will be high scoring - but that's finals footy," he said.
"We'll reload and go again, but the boys are positive. We're looking forward to next week and hopefully the following weekend too."
