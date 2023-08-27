Half measures burying Dragons NRLW finals hopes

It's not yet the end of the season but Dragons coach Jamie Soward is already ruing the slow starts that have all but certainly cost his side a finals berth with three games to play.
Not even a remarkable four-try blitz from tearaway fullback Teagan Berry could paper over the the trend following Saturday 23-22 loss to the Titans, one that saw the Dragons trail at halftime for the fifth time in six outings this year.
The Titans first three tries came in the opening 18 minutes, with prop Jessika Elliston strolling over virtually untouched under the posts for her side's second. It added to a tally of 13 tries, of a total 26, conceded inside the opening 20 minutes of games.
The Dragons found a response through the first of two stunning solo tries from Berry, but were fortunate not to be down by more at the interval after Gold Coast winger Destiny Mino-Sinapati inexplicably bounced what should have been the easiest of try putdowns 24 seconds before halftime.
The Dragons were given an eerily similar gift by Raiders forward Kerehitina Matua in Wollongong in round four, with the back-rower fumbling a putdown that would have likely given her side a 24-6 halftime lead.
The Dragons kept the Raiders scoreless through the second stanza that followed before being undone by a golden-point field goal, paying the price for a start that saw them trail 18-0 after 17 minutes.
His side produced another second-half fightback just seven days later to sneak past the Tigers 20-16 on the buzzer after trailing 16-6 at the interval, but Soward conceded following Saturday's loss that consistently slow starts simply aren't good enough at NRLW level.
"We were punished for our starts again," Soward said.
"We stole one last week starting slow, we almost stole one against Canberra, but I'm trying to teach the bulk of our squad about the starts and how important your preparation and attention to detail is.
"There's a good footy side there, but the starts are killing us. We're resilient, we're super fit, but it's frustrating to think that we have to wait for that moment. We're a bit immature.
"We're a good side, we're just learning some really tough lessons at the moment."
Having tinkered with his starting line-ups in order to address the issue, Soward said the onus was on him as a coach to ensure his side is ready from the jump.
"My honest thoughts are we've got a lot of young people that are still learning the game and preparation week to week," Soward said.
"Rae (Raecene McGregor) has been around, she's played 30 games. She's been around for years, she knows what works for her. I think we're all still working out what works for us and our attention to detail is not good enough.
"Me as a coach, I've got to take responsibility for that and the slow starts aren't the girl's fault. I've got to make sure that I get my head around it and come up with something to help the girls.
"Potentially we could be four and two, now we're two and four. I'll own the slow starts, I've got to get it right."
It leaves the Dragons two wins adrift of the Titans with just three games to play, needing a remarkable fade from top-four sides to sneak into the finals.
The loss came despite one of the most outstanding individual efforts the competition has seen from Berry, with her four tries punctuated by a length-of-the-field effort on kick reception midway through the second half.
Her fourth three minutes from time levelled the scores before Lauren Brown proved the hero with the match-winning field goal inside the final 50 seconds.
It was a bitter pill to swallow, but Soward said it took no gloss of Berry's effort.
"It was a milestone game for her playing 20 games for the club, we decided to honour that and she played outstanding," Soward said.
"Our attack has never been our problem and we can put Teagan in position to do what she does. I said the other day, the scary part is she probably hasn't fully realised how good she can be yet.
"She kept us in it... but it was a good kick from Lauren. She's done that before. We probably burned our [captain's] challenge a little bit quick in the end, but we made errors at the back end there.
"They got a couple of calls, I think potentially a forward pass for that try (to Karina Brown) in the corner. Usually the players know and they all stopped, but it doesn't excuse our defensive mistake."
Having already lost strike centre Bobbi Law for the season, a season-ending ankle injury to Keele Brown will test depth, while Soward was non-plussed with a tackle from Titans lock Georgia Hale that almost added key forward Alexis Tauaneai to the list.
"We thought it was a hip drop but it wasn't [called]," Soward said.
"The confusing thing is: what is an actual hip-drop? If it's losing your legs, I saw one [Friday] night with (Dolphins forward) Josh Kerr and it's a penalty and 10 in the bin.
"That's a hip drop, and we saw one today and there's no penalty. It's just play on even though our player stayed down, there was a fair chance for everyone to look at it, and there's no repercussion from it.
"We lost another one today in Keele Brown, so the squad's getting thinner and thinner. Bobbi's done for the year, Keele's done for the year, Sara's [Sautia] done for the year.
"We've got potentially search around and try find a few little bargains for the rest of the year which we can get."
