Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Half measures burying Dragons NRLW finals hopes

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 27 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Jamie Soward has put the onus on himself to fix the slow starts plaguing his side's season. Picture by Robert Peet
Dragons coach Jamie Soward has put the onus on himself to fix the slow starts plaguing his side's season. Picture by Robert Peet

It's not yet the end of the season but Dragons coach Jamie Soward is already ruing the slow starts that have all but certainly cost his side a finals berth with three games to play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.