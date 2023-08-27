Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong Lions down Shellharbour Sharks to book Group Seven seminal berth

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
Taj Ford was one of Gerringong's best in the Lions win over Shellharbour Sharks. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The battle of Shellharbour mark two will have to wait for the time being after Gerringong booked a semi-final showdown with Group Seven rugby league minor premiers Stingrays following the Lions impressive 24-10 win over Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday.

