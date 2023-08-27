There were cards, plenty of drama and even more sore bodies, but Cringila are one win away from this year's Premier League grand final after beating Olympic 3-2 in a tussle for the ages on Sunday.
In a 120-minute classic that featured a little bit of everything, Golden Boot winner Peter Simonoski's extra-time proved the difference as the Lions overcome a gallant 10-man opposition at Terry Reserve.
Olympic were forced to play for close to 100 minutes of the final a man down, after goalkeeper Justin Pasfield was sent off midway through the first half. The men in blue fought hard for the remainder of the clash, but couldn't overcome the Lions' fresher legs.
The result means that Cringila now go into a grand-final qualifier against champions Albion Park next week, while Olympic get a second chance against Coniston.
After Sunday's clash, Lions midfielder Ben Zucco admitted to the Mercury that his body felt "thrashed".
"Coming up against Olympic, it's never an easy battle. They're just full of experience and class all over the field," Zucco said.
"We knew that it was going to be a battle and we needed to scrap to throw them off their game, which I think we did. The red card kind of fell into our hands, but at the end of the day, it looked like they had a man more. But we stuck together, and being a young group of lads, we fought and came home with the biscuits.
"Next week's not going to be an easy task again, but that's finals football - you've never got an easy game. And Albion Park are another team - like Olympic - that are full of experience. They've been there before and they're minor premiers for a reason. But we'll focus and come to battle again next week.
"But my body is thrashed. Come this time of year, all of the fields have had wear and tear, so I think everybody from both teams' bodies will feel a bit thrashed. But we'll get back home, recover and go again."
Olympic dominated play in the opening stages on Sunday, but it was Cringila who scored first when Pasfield was sent off for allegedly treading on opponent Stefan Dimoski.
Simonoski made no mistake from the spot and Cringila led 1-0.
Despite that setback, Olympic were able to draw level just before halftime after receiving a penalty for a Cringila handball inside their box, with Tynan Diaz slotting it home from the spot.
The tight battle continued well into the second half, but it was Olympic who surged ahead to lead 2-1 via Chris Price's header in the 68th minute.
However, his goal was cancelled out when Steven Ugrinovski drilled the ball into the back of the net just minutes later. The score remained 2-2 by the full-time whistle.
It always felt like one key moment would decide Sunday's game, and it came midway through the first half of extra time when Lions substitute Jordan Prentoski was dragged down inside Olympic's box.
Simonoski stepped up to nail his second penalty of the match, and lead Cringila to a 3-2 victory.
While disappointed to lose, Olympic skipper Chris Price was proud of his team's fighting spirit at Terry Reserve.
"We've been on such a roll and we've had such confidence and great momentum going, and a bit of discipline cost us today. We faced a lot of adversity today - and they did as well - and we battled hard, so it is what it is. We'll dust ourselves and go again next week," he said.
"Playing with nine or 10 men hasn't been too foreign for us this year. We know what to do and we actually lift in those circumstances. We were a bit unlucky today and we probably should have won that game, but football is a funny thing."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.