Cringila survive epic Olympic test, move one step closer to Premier League grand final dream

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:17pm
There were cards, plenty of drama and even more sore bodies, but Cringila are one win away from this year's Premier League grand final after beating Olympic 3-2 in a tussle for the ages on Sunday.

