The Sunday Round-Up: the weekend in Illawarra Sport

Updated August 27 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 6:45pm
Thirroul advanced to the Illawarra Rugby League decider. Picture by Robert Peet.
Illawarra Rugby League Finals - week two

Preliminary final: Thirroul 26 def. De La Salle 16

From fourth place to the grand final, Thirroul's fairy tale run at the Illawarra League crown will see the final hurdle after the Butchers saw off minor premiers De La Salle 26-16 in Saturday's preliminary final.

