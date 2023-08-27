The Sunday Round-Up: the weekend in Illawarra Sport

From fourth place to the grand final, Thirroul's fairy tale run at the Illawarra League crown will see the final hurdle after the Butchers saw off minor premiers De La Salle 26-16 in Saturday's preliminary final.
Costello's side did enough to get past Wests 18-16 in last week's elimination final, but proved it's grand final ready with its opening half against the minor premiers on Saturday.
There were some nervous moments in the second stanza, particularly when centre Cooper Bowen was dispatched to the sin-bin, but the Butchers were able to grind out a path to the decider in a half that ended at two tries apiece.
"I've always said, when we're at our best, we're going to be very hard to beat," Costello said.
"Going through the middle of the year, we had guys injured, we had guys away, but when you see them at training all the time, you know what they're capable of.
"I was always confident that when we got everyone available and strung a few games together, I knew what we could do. I was a bit nervous there through the middle of the year when Dapto were going well, but my confidence in those guys never wavered.
"I always knew what they could do come semi-final time if we got everyone available. The way it panned out, we had everyone available and now we're in the grand final.
"We've had to really earn our position in the grand final, so the guys are hardened, they're used to playing games of footy when there's no tomorrow with these two semis.
"There's one more to get, we're not content just making a grand final. We set out to win it at the start of the year and we've given ourselves a chance now."
Back-rower Harry Leddy proved the difference-maker, with his charge-down and regather leading to Jye Patterson's opening try and a break and chip-kick laying on Wayne Bremner's 11 minutes later.
An injury to Bremner was the only thing to dampen the performance, with Costello saying his star No. 1 will be given up until kickoff to prove his fitness for the decider.
"We'll leave the decision with him," Costello said.
"He's a great person, Brem. He's a great player, but he's a better bloke and he wouldn't do anything that's going to be selfish on that side of things.
"We're not sure what he's done, it's something to do with the outside of his knee, so I don't really know. Our physio didn't really know either, so we'll have to go and get it checked out and see where we're at.
"He wanted to battle on, he's too tough for his own good. We'll get him checked out at the physio and we'll do everything we can to have him on the paddock. He'll be given until three o'clock next Saturday to play, that's for sure."
Shoalhaven 42 def. Avondale 19
Shoalhaven's perfect season continued on Saturday as they saw off a gallant Avondale 42-19 to advance to their second grand final on the trot.
Keiran Brandon was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the reigning premiers 17th straight win in 2023.
Brandon also set up a try for Jett Fraser in his man-of-the-match showing.
Shoals started the better at Shoalhaven Rugby Park and raced to a 7-0 lead after one minute and 30 seconds after Keiran Brandon regathered a kick from his brother Mark Brandon to score out wide.
Though the minor premiers'plans were soon thrown out as inspirational player-coach Will Miller limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.
Three-try hero Keiran Brandon said it was "surreal" to be playing in a second straight grand final.
"It's even better that it's happening with my brothers and all the boys," he said.
"When you got your brothers there to support you and play alongside, it's a really good feeling."
Kiama 39 def. Campbelltown Harlequins 12
Gerringong Lions 24 def. Shellharbour Sharks 10
The battle of Shellharbour mark two will have to wait for the time being after Gerringong booked a semi-final showdown with Group Seven rugby league minor premiers Stingrays following the Lions impressive 24-10 win over Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday.
The home side Lions victory at Michael Cronin Oval was built on the back of an impressive opening 25 minutes where Gerringong raced to a 14-0 lead on the back of tries to Liam Holland, Rixon Russell and Hamish Holland.
Both the Sharks and Lions were missing key players but it was Gerringong young gun Taj Ford and live-wire fullback Wesley Pring who really stepped up for the Scott Stewart-coached Gerringong.
Pring was dangerous every time he ran the ball and one occasion made a big bust up the middle before setting up experienced halfback Rixon Russell to score a brilliant try.
Ford, with his older brother Nathan Ford out injured, stepped up to the play-making duties and laid on numerous opportunities for his outside backs.
Stewart will be hoping to have some key players back for the Stingrays clash but praised his young side for grinding out a tough win against the Sharks.
"I thought our whole game was good," he said.
"We obviously had a fair few guys out, we had six under eighteens playing and I couldn't be prouder of the effort they put in, I thought our defence was outstanding.
"Our older blokes and some of them aren't that old, but just thrived off the young blokes enthusiasm.
"I thought they were all good across the park, I couldn't single one out for any special mention."
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 37 def. Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 30
There were cards, plenty of drama and even more sore bodies, but Cringila are one win away from this year's Premier League grand final after beating Olympic 3-2 in a tussle for the ages on Sunday.
In a 120-minute classic that featured a little bit of everything, Golden Boot winner Peter Simonoski's extra-time proved the difference as the Lions overcome a gallant 10-man opposition at Terry Reserve.
Olympic were forced to play for close to 100 minutes of the final a man down, after goalkeeper Justin Pasfield was sent off midway through the first half. The men in blue fought hard for the remainder of the clash, but couldn't overcome the Lions' fresher legs.
The result means that Cringila now go into a grand-final qualifier against champions Albion Park next week, while Olympic get a second chance against Coniston.
After Sunday's clash, Lions midfielder Ben Zucco admitted to the Mercury that his body felt "thrashed".
"Coming up against Olympic, it's never an easy battle. They're just full of experience and class all over the field," Zucco said.
"We knew that it was going to be a battle and we needed to scrap to throw them off their game, which I think we did. The red card kind of fell into our hands, but at the end of the day, it looked like they had a man more. But we stuck together, and being a young group of lads, we fought and came home with the biscuits."
Coniston defender Daniel Loe has lauded the work ethic of his teammates after they claimed a tough 3-1 win over Bulli on Saturday to remain in the hunt for this year's Illawarra Premier League premiership.
In an absorbing contest at Macedonia Park, Bulli controlled possession for the majority of the game, but it was 'Cono' who capitalised on their opportunities to advance to the second week of finals.
Chris Arditti finished with a brace and Toby Norval also found the back of the net for the winners, while Bulli's sole goal came through Jarvis Patterson. Coniston led 2-0 at halftime before their opponents clawed one back midway through the second stanza, with Arditti's late second goal closing out the contest.
The result ends Bulli's 2023 IPL campaign, while Coniston will next week meet Wollongong Olympic in another elimination battle.
"I think the halftime score flattered us, I don't think 2-0 reflected the game. Bulli came out with a game-plan and executed it, and probably had most of the possession," Loe told the Mercury post-match.
"But I think our defensive shape was really strong and we nicked a couple on the counter. 'CJ' (Arditti) had a great game for us up top, as did Tyson (Black) and Toby (Norval). They worked really hard in the frontline to get that 2-0 lead and we held on.
"Semi-final football is a different type of football. The mentality is that you can't make any mistakes, you can't give your opposition anything. The top five in the IPL are very lethal teams with quality strikers, so we tried our best to negate any mistakes."
Fernhill 2 def. Oak Flats 0
Fernhill are just one game away from a decider after beating Oak Flats 2-0 in the District League qualifying semi-final at Keith Bond Oval.
It was neck and neck for the entire first half however it was Fernhill who opened the scoring. Kyle Del found himself away from the Oak Flats defence and made no mistake with the finish despite many protests from the Falcons' players that he was offside.
The assistant referee said it was play-on and the score was 1-0 midway through the first half to Fernhill and that was how the score stayed for the break.
Fernhill continued on with it and 10 minutes into the second half had their second as Mitchell Turner made it 2-0 with another runaway goal.
It was a satisfying victory for the Foxes following their loss to the same opposition last week in the final round of the regular season.
"We lost against them last week so we knew it was going to be tough," Foxes captain Jordan Hughes said.
"But we changed the formation a bit and shut down their main man 'Bokky' [Bojan Caric] up front. We knew it was going to be a battle but we got the win so we're happy with that.
"Even though there was nothing on the line last week just knowing that they could beat us [this week] gave us a bit of a shock. Coming back to get a result at their home ground was pleasing."
Gerringong 2 def. Berkeley 0
"We definitely have the belief that we can go all the way."
That is the attitude of Gerringong Breakers after their upset 2-0 win against Berkeley in the District League elimination final at King Mickey Park.
Two goals from Josh Hawker midway through the second half sealed the victory. It was a sensational run by Oliver Dale down the left for the first strike where he then crossed the ball into his striker's path and he made no mistake.
The former Olympic striker Hawker then made it two for himself and for his side with a brilliant free-kick as the game ticked down to full-time.
A sense of togetherness has been the key for the far South Coast club since being promoted from Community League this season. That is something that will pull them through in the District League finals series, according to Hawker.
After the victory, the striker said there was real belief that they could go all the way in the competition despite finishing the regular season in fifth.
"With the squad we have we've had the belief since the start of the year," he said.
"We're all a close bunch of mates which helps and we all get around each other. It just makes a difference when you come out to the pitch and you want to work for each other. We definitely have the belief we can go all the way. We just have to take it week by week."
Wolves coach David Carney said he wanted his team to finish the season on a high and they most certainly did that with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Mt Druitt.
The side rounded out the 2023 NPL NSW campaign in style. Chris McStay continued his end of season goal flourish with two, whilst Takumi Ofuka, Banri Kanaizumi and Sebastian Hernandez grabbed one each.
The win for the Wolves does not see them in the top six like Carney was hoping for, however they will end the season in seventh, three points behind Sydney FC and one ahead of Manly in eighth.
The NPL NSW title race was wrapped up before the final game of the season, with APIA taking out the championship with an unbeatable lead in first place ahead of the likes of Rockdale, Marconi and Blacktown behind them.
Figtree will have their shot at a third straight Men's Premier Division premiership after being the first side to advance to this year's decider.
The Kangaroos were challenged early before wrestling back momentum in the second half to claim a 12.6 (78) to 4.9 (33) victory over the Wollongong Bulldogs in their qualifying final at North Dalton Park on Saturday evening.
The result means that Figtree progresses straight to a fourth successive grand final in a fortnight's time, with a chance to add to their past two title victories. After losing the 2019 decider to the Wollongong Lions, the Roos claimed the 2020 and 2022 titles, with the 2021 season cut short due to COVID.
"It's a good feeling. It's hard work to keep up top for years and try get in the granny for four years, so it's good reward for the hard work that we've put in," Roos playing-coach Michael Coleman told the Mercury.
While Figtree can start planning for grand final day, the Bulldogs will get a second chance against Northern Districts in the preliminary final next weekend. The Tigers advanced to the second week of finals after claiming an 8.15 (63) to 7.7 (49) win over Shellharbour at Myimbarr Park on Saturday.
Elimination final: Northern Districts Tigers 8.15 (63) def. Shellharbour Suns 7.7 (49).
