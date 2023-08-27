Three people rescued from sinking boat off coast at Windang

Three people were rescued off the coast of Windang from a boat in danger of sinking.
Marine Rescue Port Kembla headed out to a distress call 15 kilometres off the coast on Saturday morning to a five-metre motor cruiser that had suffered engine failure.
The three people on board were struggling to contain the amount of water entering the boat.
"The Port Kembla 31 crew arrived on scene and transferred the three people safely onto the rescue vessel with their boat in danger of sinking," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
"A line was put in place to tow the distressed boat back to shore.
"All persons were returned safely to the Port Kembla boat ramp along with their vessel," he said.
At the same time, volunteers on board Shellharbour 30 responded to a vessel needing assistance near Bass Islet off Port Kembla.
"They brought two people back safely then as they were leaving Port Kembla they were called to a distressed vessel off Bass Point," Insp Massey said.
"The Shellharbour 30 crew rescued the two people on board and their vessel, returning them safely to Shellharbour Marina."
