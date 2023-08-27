Collegians were near faultless in the major semi-final, while Thirroul are timing their run to perfection. It makes for a blockbuster grand final showdown on Saturday, with two of the competition's perennial heavyweights ready to throw heavy leather.
Collies will be pronounced favourites given their path to the big dance but, having gone out in straight sets off top-two finishes in their previous two trips to the post-season, the Butchers will relish underdog status.
As is always the case in big games, there'll be some key match-ups that ultimately determine who hoists the silverware come fulltime. In a game rich in mouth-watering individual showdowns, these are the ones that will matter most.
Jarrod Boyle (Thirroul) v Zeik Foster (Collegians)
The one it all Boyles down to... sorry, couldn't resist. Jokes aside, if you had to pinpoint a single head-to-head showdown that will decide the grand final, this is the one.
No one in is more aware of Boyle's influence on big games than those in the Collegians camp, with the Butchers veteran a two-time premiership winner in a Collies jumper.
Having also claimed the 2015 crown with Helensburgh, Boyle is arguably the most influential big-game player in the competition of the last 10 years.
Was man of the match in the Dogs 2019 grand final win, producing a memorable gem of a long ball that proved the match-winner (see video). It was his last outing in Dogs garb, and many suspected his last in the Illawarra League.
He has instead returned with the Butchers this year and, despite taking a bit longer to gel with halves partner Tarje Whitford than some expected, the duo are firing at the right time.
Was the best player on the park in Saturday's win over De La Salle, possessing a masterful kicking game and an unmatched understanding of the exact play required at a given moment.
There's some irony in his match-up with Foster given Foster essentially succeeded Boyle as the Dogs dominant half and spearheaded the club to last year's title.
Has a grossly underrated running game and a fullback's sense of anticipation when it comes to support play, but Foster's most telling trait is the ability to twist the knife with his side on top.
This will be a chess match over the full 80.
Callum Gromek (Collegians) v Wayne Bremner* (Thirroul)
The asterisk refers to Bremner's availability after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's win over De La Salle, with coach Jarrod Costello sweating on whether his No. 1 gets on the park.
Two players at opposite ends of their careers, Bremner one of the competition's great warriors for more than a decade and Gromek its newly minted breakout star.
Possess different attributes, with Bremner doing the bulk of his work through the middle of the park and out of dummy-half with power running and relentlessness.
The competition's best kick returner, the Butchers chances will be severely dented if they take to WIN Stadium without him.
This reporter's choice for the Paul McGregor Medal, Gromek brings an X factor the equal of any No.1 in recent years. Makes massive plays with and without the ball, while there's no more dangerous a player on short sides.
Doesn't shirk the grunt work despite a diminutive frame, and is this column's tip for man of the match honours should Collegians get it done.
Steve Marsters (Thirroul) v Jerry Ieremia (Collegians)
One is top of the opposition tip sheets every week, the other is heavily underrated, but this battle will be one to savour.
Marsters is the best individual ball-runner in the competition, and the biggest one-out threat with ball in hand. The go-to man on the Butchers right edge, the Cook Islands International has no problem chasing the game if it doesn't come to him.
Even without the ball, his presence frees up halfback Tarje Whitford's running game and creates defensive headaches inside and out.
Ieremia will be forced to deal with the bulk of them, but he is one of the competition's best defensive centres. Will need to be on Saturday, but don't be surprised if he makes a few big attacking plays of his own.
A key cog on an edge that didn't concede a point in the major semi-final win over De La Salle.
Josh Martin/Dane Courtney (Thirroul) v Sam McCann (Collegians)
It won't be a two-on-one battle but whichever of the two Butchers flyers come up against McCann will have their work cut out.
The competition's leading try-scorer, McCann is a constant aerial threat and lethal finisher with the ability to turn half-chances into points. Should he oppose the much shorter Courtney, the Butchers pocket rocket can expect an aerial barrage.
It promises to be an interesting week for Courtney, who looms as Bremner's likely replacement should he be ruled out, but could miss out on the side altogether should Jarrod Costello opt to bring Martin back in from injury.
Martin's adeptness in the air and first-choice goal-kicking capabilities make a compelling case should he be fit for selection, but the battle on both sides' go-to edge will be enthralling one way or another.
Josh Dowel (Collegians) v Ammon Cairney (Thirroul)
A couple of young bulls both coaches will simply wind up and let go.
The best week in week out forward in the competition, Dowel can produce logic-defying minutes up front with the intensity from his first carry to his last not dropping a single notch on the dial.
Bends defensive lines with every carry and has a knack for grabbing the odd four-pointer from close range. Covers incredible ground off the ball defensively and will not give Boyle or Whitford a second's grace on last tackles.
Cairney won't play the same minutes for the Butchers, but will have a vital role to play in getting his side forward, with much of the Butchers attack following his fast play-the-balls.
Yet to do so in first grade, but has turned in brilliant grand final displays at under 18s and first division level in recent years. Ripe to step up against the big boys this week.
Blake Phillips (Collegians) v Harry Leddy (Thirroul)
In a contest where the forward packs virtually cancel each other out on paper, these two men shape as the difference-makers for their respective sides.
Industrious as any, both have a knack of creating big plays out of nothing, particularly against fatiguing opposition.
Leddy put as much on show against De La Salle in the prelim final, laying on two of his side's first three tries with individual efforts. Not the biggest forward getting around, but expect him take the fight to the Collies big men physically.
Simply put, Phillips is the best winner of his era. Chasing premiership number five, the Dogs inspirational skipper has two grand final man of the match medals in four grand final victories and inevitably saves his best for the big games.
Make no mistake, he'll be the man keeping the Butchers brains trust up at night this week.
