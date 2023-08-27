Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Five-star Wolves end season on a high with Mt Druitt smashing

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wolves ended their season in style against Mt Druitt. Picture by Adam McLean
The Wolves ended their season in style against Mt Druitt. Picture by Adam McLean

Wolves coach David Carney said he wanted his team to finish the season on a high and they most certainly did that with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Mt Druitt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.