Five-star Wolves end season on a high with Mt Druitt smashing

Wolves coach David Carney said he wanted his team to finish the season on a high and they most certainly did that with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Mt Druitt.
The side rounded out the 2023 NPL NSW campaign in style. Chris McStay continued his end of season goal flourish with two, whilst Takumi Ofuka, Banri Kanaizumi and Sebastian Hernandez grabbed one each at Albert Butler Park.
The win for the Wolves does not see them in the top six like Carney was hoping for, however they will end the season in seventh, three points behind Sydney FC and one ahead of Manly in eighth.
The NPL NSW title race was wrapped up before the final game of the season, with APIA taking out the championship with an unbeatable lead in first place ahead of the likes of Rockdale, Marconi and Blacktown behind them.
After a slow start to the season, the Wolves ended their year in style with just one loss in their last eight, including big wins such as their 6-2 triumph against Sydney FC and the 5-0 win against Mt Druitt.
They finished with 11 wins, 10 draws and nine losses in their 30 game season.
